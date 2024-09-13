Do You Really Need To Add A Pinch Of Salt To Your Milk?
Among everything you need to know about salt, understanding its importance in developing and maintaining civilizations is number one. Salt has been used as a preservation tool since at least 2000 BC, when it was used in ancient Egypt to keep food fresh. The chemical makeup of salt allows it to be an effective natural preservative: It reduces the amount of water activity in a food, and lack of excess water helps to prevent bacterial growth, allowing food to remain fresher for longer amounts of time. Due to salt's preservation abilities, it could make sense why some people like to add a pinch of it to milk to keep it fresh for longer. However, this hack doesn't help as much as you may think, because milk has already been produced and therefore won't benefit from most preservation methods anymore.
While salt is a natural preservative, it works best in the preservation of fish, meats, and vegetables. It is also used in certain packaged products to ensure a longer shelf life. Because milk is put onto shelves at the grocery store as a finished, ready-to-consume product, it doesn't make much sense to add salt to it because its freshness is already in slow decline. A pinch of salt won't hurt you, but ultimately, many food safety experts say that it's best to follow expiration dates and practice other methods of keeping milk fresh for longer.
The best methods for keeping milk fresh for longer
Perhaps the most obvious way you can keep milk fresh longer is not buying more than you need. If you tend to throw lots of milk away, it's probably a good idea to start buying smaller containers of it at the grocery store. Making sure that it's being stored properly is crucial, too: milk must be stored between 33-38 degrees Fahrenheit in the fridge for safe consumption. Even if it's in the proper environment, though, milk is exposed to warmer temperatures each time the fridge is opened, which can allow bacteria to grow faster. Store your milk towards the back of the fridge, either in the middle or the bottom shelf, so that it remains extra cold and doesn't come in contact with excessive warmth.
Another great option for preserving milk is freezing it, as it can last for up to six months in this form. What you need to know before freezing milk, however, is that it won't be suitable for drinking once it's thawed out. Frozen milk is best in smoothies or for baking and cooking because it separates after being frozen, making its texture a bit unappealing for a beverage. Lastly, you should keep milk powder in your pantry if you find yourself throwing lots of milk away. It's a helpful ingredient to have on-hand for baking and cooking, and it lasts much longer than fresh milk, making it a worthwhile purchase.