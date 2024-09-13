Do You Really Need To Add A Pinch Of Salt To Your Milk?

Among everything you need to know about salt, understanding its importance in developing and maintaining civilizations is number one. Salt has been used as a preservation tool since at least 2000 BC, when it was used in ancient Egypt to keep food fresh. The chemical makeup of salt allows it to be an effective natural preservative: It reduces the amount of water activity in a food, and lack of excess water helps to prevent bacterial growth, allowing food to remain fresher for longer amounts of time. Due to salt's preservation abilities, it could make sense why some people like to add a pinch of it to milk to keep it fresh for longer. However, this hack doesn't help as much as you may think, because milk has already been produced and therefore won't benefit from most preservation methods anymore.

While salt is a natural preservative, it works best in the preservation of fish, meats, and vegetables. It is also used in certain packaged products to ensure a longer shelf life. Because milk is put onto shelves at the grocery store as a finished, ready-to-consume product, it doesn't make much sense to add salt to it because its freshness is already in slow decline. A pinch of salt won't hurt you, but ultimately, many food safety experts say that it's best to follow expiration dates and practice other methods of keeping milk fresh for longer.