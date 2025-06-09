This Is The Only New England State Where You'll Find A Red Lobster

Red Lobster is having a tough time of it lately, but in New England, the seafood chain never really caught on to begin with. That really isn't surprising, of course, seeing as New England is awash in amazing seafood, with lobster in particular being a local specialty that's much more affordable there than it is in the rest of the country. But many big chain restaurants manage to maintain a few locations that survive even when competing with the local specialty. There are several Olive Garden restaurants in New York City, for example, and plenty of Taco Bell joints in Los Angeles. While the food may not be quite as good, the low prices offered by these chains are often enough to attract steady traffic. But Red Lobster has only managed to hold on in one corner of New England: Connecticut.

That's right, there are only four Red Lobster's left in New England, and all of them are in The Constitution State. Three of the four locations are in the southwestern corner of Connecticut, which is often considered as much a part of the New York City metro area as it is New England. Those three are in Bridgeport, Danbury, and the New Haven area, while the only Red Lobster that reaches further into the region is outside of Hartford in the town of Wethersfield. But this wasn't always the case — there used to be a few Red Lobsters in Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, as well. So what happened? Does New England just hate Red Lobster's endless shrimp (something we tried and lived to review)? Read on for the lowdown on Red Lobster's struggles in New England.