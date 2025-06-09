Why You Should Try The French Way Of Poaching Fish

Poaching fish is a delicate way to cook a filet of fish that's tender and full of flavor without high heat, which can overcook the fragile proteins in fish. A major player in popularizing traditional French recipes, Julia Child knew to poached fish in wine for more flavor. The French method of poaching fish is known as à la nage, which roughly translates to "in the swim," and it's a quick and simple way to cook fish without overpowering it's natural flavors. This method is great for delicate fish that may be too fragile for other harsher cooking methods like grilling or pan-searing, but it's not ideal for thick, sturdy fish like swordfish or tuna.

While traditional poaching is done by fully submerging a food in water to cook it through (think of poaching eggs), the à la nage method doesn't require the filets of fish to be fully submerged in its cooking liquid. By using a wide, flat-bottomed pan with high sides, the partially immersed filets are able to cook gently through as the steam and moist heat are trapped inside the pan by a tight-fitting lid. You can poach in water, but that won't impart any flavor or seasoning into the fish. Poaching fish in a flavorful liquid will have the most impact, and there are a plethora of liquids you can add or combine to really inject the filet of fish with more flavor.