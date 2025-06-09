The Best Chocolate Cereal Is Definitely Not One You'd Expect

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something truly nostalgic about eating a bowl of cereal that's been slightly drowned in your milk of choice. After all, each milky, yet crunchy bite is just as satisfying as it was when you were a kid. Hence, roughly 70% of Americans still regularly eat cereal for breakfast, according to polling data from CivicScience. Along with it coming together in less than 10 seconds, you can easily elevate your favorite cereal with underrated ingredients like spices and fruits. Plus, there are various types of cereal to choose from, including a plethora of chocolatey ones that will speak to every chocolate lover's wants and needs. From chocolate iterations of popular cereal brands to healthy cereals that use chocolate as the main source of flavor, brands have found a creative way to utilize this beloved ingredient. However, only a few have mastered the art of creating a delicious, chocolate-forward cereal that will satisfy your desire for a sweet yet indulgent breakfast. One such brand is Special K.

The Special K Chocolatey Delight cereal is so delectable that it was ranked the best chocolate breakfast cereal by Tasting Table. Compared to other chocolate cereals, Special K has the most subtle chocolate flavor. However, that subtlety is what makes it such a standout. Instead of giving its cereal a chocolate makeover and masking its unique flavor, Special K decided to add chocolate chunks. And this was the perfect decision. Since the chunks aren't too sweet, they don't overpower the delicate flavor of the wheat and rice cereal flakes and add the right amount of chocolatey goodness with an extra layer of crunch. Plus, both the cereal and chocolate pieces work together to create a well-balanced bite that will leave you and your tastebuds impressed.