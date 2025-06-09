The Swedish-Style Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream You Should Leave In The Freezer Aisle

Is there any ice cream flavor that consistently hits the spot as much as chocolate chip cookie dough? It's not as boring as plain old vanilla, or as rich as pure chocolate. It sits right in the middle on its gooey, crunchy throne. That's probably why there are so many different brands making it these days, which is great for cookie-holics, but can make the freezer aisle feel slightly overwhelming. You can't really go too wrong when choosing which tub to go with, but there is one we recommend leaving at the store: N!CK's Chokladchip Dough.

We recently sampled 15 different brands of cookie dough ice cream and ranked them from worst to best, and N!CK's version sank right to the bottom of the list. To be fair, it is considered a "light" ice cream, with no added sugar, and keto-friendly and low-carb ingredients. But even with that expectation set, our tester still found the ice cream to be lacking in flavor and texture.

The cookie dough pieces, when you could find them, were dry and rubbery, and the product did not match the picture painted on the container. There were no caramel chunks or fudge swirls as it appeared, and everything was lacking in flavor and sweetness. Yes, the ice cream was low in calories, but it was in no way satisfying.