The Swedish-Style Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream You Should Leave In The Freezer Aisle
Is there any ice cream flavor that consistently hits the spot as much as chocolate chip cookie dough? It's not as boring as plain old vanilla, or as rich as pure chocolate. It sits right in the middle on its gooey, crunchy throne. That's probably why there are so many different brands making it these days, which is great for cookie-holics, but can make the freezer aisle feel slightly overwhelming. You can't really go too wrong when choosing which tub to go with, but there is one we recommend leaving at the store: N!CK's Chokladchip Dough.
We recently sampled 15 different brands of cookie dough ice cream and ranked them from worst to best, and N!CK's version sank right to the bottom of the list. To be fair, it is considered a "light" ice cream, with no added sugar, and keto-friendly and low-carb ingredients. But even with that expectation set, our tester still found the ice cream to be lacking in flavor and texture.
The cookie dough pieces, when you could find them, were dry and rubbery, and the product did not match the picture painted on the container. There were no caramel chunks or fudge swirls as it appeared, and everything was lacking in flavor and sweetness. Yes, the ice cream was low in calories, but it was in no way satisfying.
N!CK's Chokladchip Dough is 'not flavorful at all'
The ingredients list for N!ck's Chokladchip Dough is pretty long, and it features a lot of words we've never heard of. There are a variety of gums, extracts, and concentrates, and, honestly, it all blends together to make a very artificial-tasting ice cream. We were left still craving a creamy treat after trying this, and it had a slightly chalky aftertaste.
It seems we're not alone in our opinion, according to online reviews. Walmart shoppers have given the product a 2.5 star rating out of a possible five and called it "gross" and "not flavorful at all." One customer described it as "just ice with textured balls inside." A person who made a Reddit post dedicated to the ice cream said, "Even for 110 calories in a serving I wish I had those 110 back. It tastes entirely like artificial sweetener."
That being said, the reviews on N!ck's website are favorable. One fan called it the "best low calorie cookie dough ice cream out there," and another complimented the amount of cookie dough chunks included. Maybe we just got a bad batch. But in our humble opinion, sometimes you just need to go for the richer option and embrace the sugar of real ice cream brands. Go ahead and pick up that pint of Ben & Jerry's; the calories will be worth it.