You Shouldn't Eat The Hairy Part Of An Artichoke. Here's Why

Artichokes have always required a little extra work: You have to snip the thorny tips, peel each leaf, and scrape the meat with your teeth, and then, finally, excavate the heart by removing that tedious fuzz. For artichoke heads, the labor might be part of the pleasure; you have to work to get to the good part. You can't skip it, and it is worth it.

Tucked between the soft heart and the translucent inner leaves is that dense thicket of pale fibers, dry, clingy, and sharp. But what is that scratchy fur guarding the tender center? It's actually called the "choke," and if you've ever gotten any stuck in your throat, you know why. It's not meant to be eaten, so don't even try.

Cooked whole, the choke might look friendly, softened, and even edible, but it definitely isn't. The rough fibers don't break down with heat or in your digestive system, causing bloating, discomfort, and a lingering ... fullness. It's all fiber and no flavor. It has no nutritional value and no ingenious culinary tradition that somehow makes use of it.