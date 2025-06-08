Where Does The US Get Most Of Its Candy?
Anyone with an overpowering sweet tooth can attest to the fact that candy isn't just for special occasions. Candy is universally appreciated in cultures around the world, with some regions known for producing brands so popular that other countries import them for everyone to enjoy.
Believe it or not, it seems that Americans actually prefer to snack on sweets made in their own backyard. The majority of candy sold in the U.S. is actually made within the country itself. While a certain amount of tasty treats are imported from other places — including China and Mexico – a lot of the confections you'll find in the average American grocery store are domestically produced.
Still, you may be familiar with foreign candy companies whose products are popularly consumed here in the U.S. For example, Cadbury chocolate bars from the U.K. are popular on this side of the pond. Thanks to these international imports, you can experience treats originating in a variety of cultures from the comfort of your own home.
America's favorite candy is imported from not too far away
From Jelly Belly jelly beans to the long-time favorite Hershey's Kisses, several American candy brands are household names in the U.S. Many people grow up enjoying a wide array of tasty treats, especially on holidays like Halloween, which is actually one of the main sources of candy sales nationwide. Everyone has their own preference when it comes to their sugary favorites, but chocolate is by far one of the nation's most popular confections. Americans consume so much chocolate, in fact, that the U.S. had the biggest share of revenue produced from chocolate sales in 2024.
As you can probably imagine, the American love of chocolate means that the country could use a hand in providing the candy to consumers. In 2022, the country providing the majority of the chocolate imported in the U.S. wasn't too far from home. As per Statista, chocolate and cocoa-related foods from Canada accounted for $1.99 billion in American imports that year, with Mexico following behind with a value of $610 million in chocolate imports in 2023.
According to Volza, the U.S. imported 81,078 shipments of candy from other countries between November 2023 and October 2024. Aside from the chocolate delights brought in from Canada and Mexico, Volza claimed that the three countries providing the most candy to Americans in general are Ecuador, China, and Vietnam. If you want to taste some of these global flavors the next time you stock up on your stash, here's where to find the best international candy.