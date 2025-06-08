Where Does The US Get Most Of Its Candy?

Anyone with an overpowering sweet tooth can attest to the fact that candy isn't just for special occasions. Candy is universally appreciated in cultures around the world, with some regions known for producing brands so popular that other countries import them for everyone to enjoy.

Believe it or not, it seems that Americans actually prefer to snack on sweets made in their own backyard. The majority of candy sold in the U.S. is actually made within the country itself. While a certain amount of tasty treats are imported from other places — including China and Mexico – a lot of the confections you'll find in the average American grocery store are domestically produced.

Still, you may be familiar with foreign candy companies whose products are popularly consumed here in the U.S. For example, Cadbury chocolate bars from the U.K. are popular on this side of the pond. Thanks to these international imports, you can experience treats originating in a variety of cultures from the comfort of your own home.