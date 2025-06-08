The Absolute Best Vitaminwater Flavor Is This Sugar-Free Classic
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you love it or hate it, Vitaminwater has been kicking around America since all the way back in 1996. Now owned by Coca-Cola, the vitamin and mineral-infused drink promises to add nutrients to your system, though oftentimes with a lot of sugar involved. Nevertheless, it remains a popular alternative to sodas and sweetened juices, especially for athletes or health-conscious individuals. And there's a variety of sugar-free versions, like our favorite flavor, the Zero Sugar Squeezed Lemonade.
We took it upon ourselves to try nine different Vitaminwater Flavors and rank them from worst to best. Despite some interesting options, like Tropical Mango, the standout winner was the Zero Sugar Squeezed Lemonade, which is light, refreshing, and hydrating. According to Coca-Cola, the flavor doesn't contain any artificial sweeteners, flavors, or synthetic colors, which was a major bonus for us.
The ingredients list does contain stevia leaf and monk fruit extracts, which you can slightly taste, but the acidity of the lemon does a good job of balancing the drink. It also contains 100% of the daily recommendation of Vitamin B6 for the average adult, as well as 50% of the recommended Vitamin C. Plus, lemonade is always a crowd-pleaser, so it's a good one to pack for a picnic or party alongside the best zero-sugar sweet tea.
A refreshing, slightly sweet lemonade swap
Vitaminwater Zero Sugar Squeezed Lemonade by no means tastes like a fresh glass of simple classic lemonade, but it is a nice replacement when you don't want something as sweet. A number of Amazon customers feel the same, with one online reviewer saying, "It's not like full flavor lemonade. More like a hint of flavor. Very refreshing and not sickly sweet if you've been exercising and just need to wet your whistle".
Other shoppers keep it stocked around their kitchens or like to drink it poured over ice. Reddit users also seem to be fans of the drink, with people calling it their favorite Zero Sugar flavor. All that being said, it's important to remember that Vitaminwater shouldn't be considered the same as normal water. Experts recommend drinking it in moderation, but it has its advantages over sugary bottled drinks. If you plan on picking one up, Zero Sugar Squeezed Lemonade is the way to go for a slightly sweet treat.