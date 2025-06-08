The Absolute Best Vitaminwater Flavor Is This Sugar-Free Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you love it or hate it, Vitaminwater has been kicking around America since all the way back in 1996. Now owned by Coca-Cola, the vitamin and mineral-infused drink promises to add nutrients to your system, though oftentimes with a lot of sugar involved. Nevertheless, it remains a popular alternative to sodas and sweetened juices, especially for athletes or health-conscious individuals. And there's a variety of sugar-free versions, like our favorite flavor, the Zero Sugar Squeezed Lemonade.

We took it upon ourselves to try nine different Vitaminwater Flavors and rank them from worst to best. Despite some interesting options, like Tropical Mango, the standout winner was the Zero Sugar Squeezed Lemonade, which is light, refreshing, and hydrating. According to Coca-Cola, the flavor doesn't contain any artificial sweeteners, flavors, or synthetic colors, which was a major bonus for us.

The ingredients list does contain stevia leaf and monk fruit extracts, which you can slightly taste, but the acidity of the lemon does a good job of balancing the drink. It also contains 100% of the daily recommendation of Vitamin B6 for the average adult, as well as 50% of the recommended Vitamin C. Plus, lemonade is always a crowd-pleaser, so it's a good one to pack for a picnic or party alongside the best zero-sugar sweet tea.