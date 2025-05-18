9 Vitaminwater Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

There was a time in my life when I genuinely thought I was being healthy by choosing to drink Vitaminwater and other flavored waters over actual water, bottled or not. The unnatural colors of the various drink flavors didn't faze me. Although I could barely run a mile, drinking a Vitaminwater made me feel like the athlete I'd never become, like I was rehydrating after a particularly grueling training session when I'd really just faked a knee injury to get out of gym class for the day. These days, though, the appeal of the beverage has waned — something about the prospect of downing strangely flavored, artificially nutrified water sounds like the least refreshing thing I could possibly do.

But I decided to revisit one of my former favorite beverages to see how the product's various flavors stack up against one another. Although there were a few gems in the lineup of nine different flavors I tried, the majority of the varieties on this list only reinforced my acquired distaste for the drink. Whether you love Vitaminwater, are looking for your next favorite flavor, or are an enhanced water skeptic like me, these are Vitaminwater flavors ranked according to deliciousness (or lack thereof).