The Brand Behind The Absolute Best Zero-Sugar Sweet Tea

Sweet tea, for those who don't yet know it, is practically the pinnacle of refreshing drinks in our humble opinion. At Tasting Table, we've talked about important sweet tea topics like what spices you can add to level your tea up, or the small flavor additions that give you a more complex drink. But what about those days where you're just feeling lazy and don't want to make your own? Fortunately, we've still got your back. Not only have we ranked 9 store-bought sweet tea brands before, but we also have a ranking list for six zero sugar sweet tea brands. For all you sweet tea lovers out there who don't love the amount of sugar it has, just take a look at our number one pick: Gold Peak.

This drink, sweetened with the help of aspartame, hits all the right nostalgic feelings, making this zero-sugar sweet tea the absolute best in our books. It brings back the taste of Gold Peak's original sweet tea made with white sugar, featuring a tea flavor that's notable without being over the top. The best part? You don't get any of that funky aftertaste that sugar-free drinks sometimes come with. It's all the sugary notes of a traditional Southern American style iced sweet tea, but without the refined sugar itself. Best yet, it doesn't actually taste like a diet drink, which is why some of our lower ranked options fell short.