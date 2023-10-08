To Level Up Sweet Tea, Add A Pinch Of A Cinnamon

Iced sweet tea with a hint of warm, cinnamon flavor is the perfect transitional drink from summer to fall. A pinch of cinnamon not only levels up your sweet tea experience but makes for a festive, seasonally appropriate drink option if you live somewhere where autumn is still considerably warmer. Cinnamon sweet tea is a refreshing, spiced, sweetened drink that pairs well with other fall dishes such as apple pie or autumnal soups. The cinnamon makes for a great addition to balance out the sweetness of the tea and make for a more balanced beverage. The best part is it's just as easy to make as your regular old sweet tea.

To make cinnamon sweet tea, you'll start with a traditional sweet tea recipe. You can make the sweet tea base however you please. Then, when it comes time to add in the cinnamon, you have a couple of options. If you want a lighter cinnamon flavor you may just want to add a pinch of powdered cinnamon to your mix and allow it to thoroughly emulsify. However, if you want to highlight the cinnamon flavor, you may want to add whole cinnamon sticks to your tea and let them steep with the tea bags. If you don't have access to cinnamon sticks, you can opt to steep cinnamon tea bags with your regular tea bags to get a balanced cinnamon flavor.