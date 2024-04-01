Vanilla Is The Subtle Flavor Addition Your Sweet Tea Needs

Sweet tea in the summer, what could be better? Every sip of this Southern drink is pure delight, with comfort and joy coming together in its delicate, soothing taste. All you need is black tea (or Earl Grey if you like a twist), sugar, baking soda, ice cubes, and a secret ingredient to take the flavor up just the tiniest notch: vanilla.

As familiar as it may be, vanilla can never get old. It's not without reason that it's such a staple in almost everything, from beverages and desserts to savory dishes. In sweet tea, it's a flavor enhancer that smooths out the black tea's slightly bitter edges. It laces the toasted, malty aroma with floral and sweet notes, all intertwined seamlessly into one another. This ever-so-subtle twist may not seem like much, but it is surprisingly impactful. It gives the classic beverage an elegant depth that effortlessly elevates the overall taste.

Meanwhile, all the beloved qualities remain unchanged, so the beverage is still what you know it to be. This is an especially ideal choice for when you want to switch things up a bit, just enough to make a difference without altering the original flavors.