Make Easy Mini Pies With Dishware Already In Your Pantry

If you love diminutive desserts, then you know the many fun and fanciful varieties of miniature pies you can prepare. Though an empanada press is key for handheld desserts, if you don't already have one, you might be looking for other ways to make the teensy treats. Keeping your kitchen well stocked with gadgets and gizmos aplenty is a great way to take the tools you already have on hand and repurpose them in new ways. Try using mason jar lids to make the easiest four-bite (or less) mini pies for a batch of delightful sweets that are always in season.

As a note, mason jar lids are not labelled as oven-safe, and you should exercise extreme caution with this hack. Don't put the lids in the oven at excessively high temperatures or leave them in for too long, as they are not tempered for baking. Before loading your ingredients into the lid, be sure to flip the flat part over so the rubber side is facing down and won't come into contact with your pie dough. You can try Regular Mouth Lids or wide mouth, depending on your desired pie size. This works best with pre-made dough that you can roll out and cut into round shapes. Another option would be to use edible cookie dough for your crusts.