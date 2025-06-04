Your Favorite Snacks May Soon Carry An Alarming Warning Label In Texas. Here's What You Need To Know

If you're a lover of Doritos, Sour Patch Kids, and dozens of other popular snack foods, your favorite treats might soon carry a shocking warning label in Texas. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made targeting additives a key part of his "Make America Healthy Again" initiative to improve America's food supply, setting off a wave of legislation and government action. The controversial red dye no. 3 was banned in January 2025, and the Food & Drug Administration has started working with food companies on the voluntary removal of other synthetic ingredients and dyes. But some states are taking things even farther, and in Texas, allies of Kennedy are looking to add a warning label to many products that would say they are not recommended for human consumption.

The warning label would be an extraordinary step, not just because of how strong it is but because it is based on regulations from other countries, not the U.S. According to USA Today, the warning label would read "WARNING: This product contains an ingredient that is not recommended for human consumption by the appropriate authority in Australia, Canada, the European Union, or the United Kingdom." The label would apply to 44 ingredients that have been banned or have warning labels in other countries. If passed, the regulation will affect popular brands like M&Ms, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, and many chips, packaged baked goods, breakfast cereals, and even less snacky foods like frozen dinners and hot dogs.