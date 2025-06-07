Punch Up Your Meatballs With This Cured Spanish Ingredient

Meatballs are a universal treasure, with each global culinary culture offering a unique recipe. While seasoning blends and binders might change from country to country, most meatball recipes consist of ground beef, lamb, or pork. However, you can add amazing flavor to any meatball recipe by supplementing this ground meat with Spanish chorizo.

Not to be confused with Mexican chorizo, Spanish chorizo is a cured sausage with a smoky, umami-rich, and piquant flavor thanks to seasonings that usually include plenty of garlic and pimenton — aka smoked paprika. Because it's cured, it's ready to eat so you're likely to see it more commonly as a charcuterie item. That said, it's also a key ingredient in a Spanish paella recipe and stews like this chorizo and bean stew that we serve with lemony polenta.

Spanish chorizo's bright, rich flavors and firm, chewy texture are also a boon for meatballs. The red wine and herbs incorporated into Spanish chorizo offer even more complexity to the mix, enhancing the spice and herb mixture your meatball recipe calls for. Preparation couldn't be simpler; just dice a log of Spanish chorizo into small squares and toss them in with ground beef or pork, breadcrumbs, seasonings, a sprinkling of parmesan, and an egg to bind everything together. The result will be tender and juicy meatballs dotted with firm, chewy chorizo pieces that burst with smoky, spicy, savoriness.