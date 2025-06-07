The Clever Bun Swap That Gives Hot Dogs An Exciting New Flavor Profile

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While hot dog topping combos change from region to region, the bun tends to remain the common denominator. But straying from the packaged, squishy white buns that we're used to is worth the risk, and we've come up with plenty of hot dog bun substitutes that open up exciting new flavor profiles. One bun swap we'd consider an upgrade is corn bread.

A famous Southern specialty that's both sweet and savory, cornbread can take on and complement so many different ingredients, from jalapeños to sweet potatoes to crispy pieces of bacon. So, in addition to the sweet and savory profile of cornbread, you can add more pairings to a hot dog through ingredients mixed into the cornbread batter. We know just how perfect a flavor pairing earthy cornmeal is for a hot dog because it's the key ingredient in the fried coating of a corndog. The trick with cornbread, however, is transforming its buttery, crumbly, and slightly gritty crumb into a bun that's sturdy enough to contain a hot dog.

Since cornbread consists of cornmeal and flour, various hot dog lovers have made yeast-based cornbread hot dog buns for a more elastic and strong crumb. This requires adding instant yeast with the dry ingredients and letting the dough rise for gluten development. You can then roll the dough into a log and cut out bun-shaped cylinders to bake. An easier option is to pour conventional cornbread batter into this WeBake silicon bun mold and bake.