The Overly Artificial Cheerios Flavor You Should Never Leave The Store With

Cheerios is a bestselling cereal that has been around since 1941. Times have changed, however, and the original rings have gotten a flavor boost with a range of options to choose from. From more neutral, subtle options to sweeter, more distinct choices, breakfast eaters may enjoy digging into bowls of breakfast cereal drenched in milk or crunching down on dry pieces by the handful. Honey Nut was the first flavor introduced in 1979, and now, there are over a dozen different varieties, including Chocolate, Strawberry, Frosted, Fruity, and Apple Cinnamon.

We took it upon ourselves to test some of the various flavors and rank them so that the next time you find yourself staring down options at the store, you know exactly which box to pick up — and which ones to leave on display. While classic Honey Nut and Apple Cinnamon Cheerios were options that landed at the top of our list, one flavor in particular missed the mark in terms of taste and experience. Apple Strawberry Veggie Blends Cheerios attempts to lead with a nutritious name, but the cereal doesn't offer much when it comes to flavor. The taste of this apple-strawberry creation simply isn't one we want to experience on repeated mornings before racing to the office.