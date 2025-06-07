The Perfect Tool To Cook Korean Barbecue At Home Without Plumes Of Smoke

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Did you set off your smoke alarms the last time you attempted a Korean barbecue at home? Or is that just your biggest fear as you prepare for one this weekend? Either way — we've got you covered. Cooking Korean barbecue at home is an impressive feat, but it comes with challenges that extend far beyond overcooking the meat. The biggest one is your dining room filling with smoke and setting off every alarm in the house. The key to avoiding this disaster starts with choosing the right portable heat source — one that's compact enough for your dining table and also offers precise temperature control.

The three best portable options you'll find on the market are an induction stove, a charcoal grill, and a portable butane burner. In his article 15 kitchen tools you need for cooking Korean barbecue at home, Tasting Table writer and Southeast Asian cuisine expert James Hastings picks the portable butane burner as his top choice. While an induction stove allows you to control heat, it's restrictive because you can only use special cookware on it. A charcoal grill can feel like a more authentic experience, but controlling the heat — and hence the smoke — can prove extremely tricky.

Meanwhile, butane stoves offer the perfect balance of size and control. They're compact enough to share table space with your banchan and meat platters, and the dial gives you the flame control required to prevent burning your meats (and the smoke clouds that inevitably follow). You can make instant adjustments when the pan gets too hot, ensuring your bulgogi stays perfectly caramelized instead of getting charred.