The Trader Joe's Deli Meat You Should Never Leave The Store With

Trader Joe's isn't your average grocery store, and most of us love it for its affordable and unique packaged products. While there's no conventional deli counter at Trader Joe's, you can still find a wide variety of store-brand packaged deli meats for all your sandwich and charcuterie needs. However, there's one Trader Joe's deli meat you should leave on the shelves: The reduced-sodium sliced roasted turkey breast.

We tasted and ranked 12 Trader Joe's deli meats based on flavor, texture, and range of use. The reduced-sodium sliced roasted turkey breast landed in last place because the taste and texture were as bland and forgettable as the meat's beige hue. Turkey breast is prone to drying out, a problem usually corrected with salt-curing. For that matter, salt is also an important seasoning agent to bring out the turkey's subtle savory tasting notes. However, since this is a low-sodium deli meat, it was both dry and tasteless. To add insult to injury, the slices of bland turkey meat were so thin that even the most gentle tug to get them out of their packaging ripped them to shreds. With such a disappointing taste and texture, why even consider the range of use? This sad turkey meat won't do sandwiches or any other recipe any favors.