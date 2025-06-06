Contrary To What You Think, Roasting Pans Are Not Great For Roasting Vegetables

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever prepared roasted vegetables and ended up with something a little sad and soggy, there are a number of mistakes you might be making, and it's very possible your pan might be the problem. Despite the name, roasting pans aren't great at roasting everything — especially not vegetables. These deep-sided metal trays are designed for big hunks of meat, like turkeys or roasts, not for getting your carrots crispy or your broccoli browned. The high walls that help collect flavorful juices from meat are the same ones that trap steam when you're roasting veggies. And that steam is the enemy of caramelization.

Vegetables roast best when they have direct contact with hot air and enough space to breathe. But when the sides of the pan are tall and the veggies are packed in, moisture gets trapped, and the dry heat of the oven becomes a humid sauna. Instead of crisp, golden edges on your balsamic roasted Brussels sprouts, you get limp asparagus and pale potatoes. And while they may still taste fine, they're missing that deep, roasted flavor you were probably aiming for.

That's because steam interferes with the Maillard reaction, the essential chemical process that creates browning and serves as one of many ways to add more flavor to roasted vegetables. Without enough dry heat, the reaction between proteins and sugars — responsible for those craveable nutty, toasted notes — can't happen properly. Here's a deeper look at how the Maillard reaction actually works. A roasting pan simply traps too much moisture to make it possible.