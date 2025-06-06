This Is The Ideal Cut To Use For Homemade Roast Pork Sandwiches
All cuts of pork are delicious in their own right, but when it comes to making a sandwich with the meat, there are certain varieties that reign supreme. You'll want to use a fatty and flavorful cut of pork that pairs well with your preferred toppings, from the condiments to the vegetables. So, to find out which cut matches those requirements, Tasting Table spoke with chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner of Jasper's Restaurant and host of the "Live! From Jasper's Kitchen" radio show.
"For a traditional Italian roast pork sandwich, I always use a pork shoulder (also called pork butt or Boston butt)," explains chef Mirabile. "It is so well marbled and really just extra juicy and makes for a great sandwich." When cooked correctly, fatty pork shoulder will basically melt in your mouth, so there won't be tough or chewy pieces of meat on your sandwich. "I let it just sit in its own natural juices while braising along with a little bit of white wine, and, oh my God, you have one of the tastiest meats ever," adds the chef.
Additionally, the perfectly cooked pork shoulder — chef Mirabile recommends a bone-in cut specifically — provides a nice textural contrast with the crusty bread, creamy condiments, and crunchy toppings like broccoli rabe or shredded lettuce. It's precisely why pork butt is often used for both pulled pork sandwiches, Philly-style pork sandwiches, and the Italian version described by the chef.
Chef-approved tips to season, cook, and serve roast pork sandwiches
Seasoning and then cooking the pork may be the time-consuming part of making this sandwich, but chef Mirabile offers some extra tips to pull it off. "A very flavorful and old-school Tuscan-style seasoning consists mainly of minced fresh garlic, fresh rosemary and thyme, cracked fennel seed, dried oregano, and Italian sea salt," he instructs. "You can add a little red pepper to this also if you would like." The crushed red pepper will impart additional heat to the sandwich. Of course, there are other ways to season the pork, too. Other spices that work well in a dry rub include brown sugar, paprika, and garlic powder. You can also marinate the pork shoulder in ingredients like Worcestershire sauce, honey, neutral oil, garlic, and spices for up to two hours.
Now, it's time to cook the pork shoulder. "I think braising is the best method, cooked slowly in liquid like wine at a low temperature in a covered pot," the chef explains. "The result is a rich, juicy, fall-apart texture. On a side note, make sure you score the pork butt so all the seasoning gets inside while it's braising." After the pork is cooked, pile it high on a sturdy, crusty variety of bread with toppings like cheese, roasted peppers, broccoli rabe, or a condiment like brown mustard or mayonnaise. If you follow chef Mirabile's instructions, he "guarantees" your pork will "fall off the bone."