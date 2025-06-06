This Is The Ideal Cut To Use For Homemade Roast Pork Sandwiches

All cuts of pork are delicious in their own right, but when it comes to making a sandwich with the meat, there are certain varieties that reign supreme. You'll want to use a fatty and flavorful cut of pork that pairs well with your preferred toppings, from the condiments to the vegetables. So, to find out which cut matches those requirements, Tasting Table spoke with chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner of Jasper's Restaurant and host of the "Live! From Jasper's Kitchen" radio show.

"For a traditional Italian roast pork sandwich, I always use a pork shoulder (also called pork butt or Boston butt)," explains chef Mirabile. "It is so well marbled and really just extra juicy and makes for a great sandwich." When cooked correctly, fatty pork shoulder will basically melt in your mouth, so there won't be tough or chewy pieces of meat on your sandwich. "I let it just sit in its own natural juices while braising along with a little bit of white wine, and, oh my God, you have one of the tastiest meats ever," adds the chef.

Additionally, the perfectly cooked pork shoulder — chef Mirabile recommends a bone-in cut specifically — provides a nice textural contrast with the crusty bread, creamy condiments, and crunchy toppings like broccoli rabe or shredded lettuce. It's precisely why pork butt is often used for both pulled pork sandwiches, Philly-style pork sandwiches, and the Italian version described by the chef.