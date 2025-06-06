Why You Should Never Put Bacon Grease In Your Compost Pile

There's nothing like the smell of bacon frying. Smoky and rich, you can probably taste it just thinking about it now. That powerful aroma is known for waking up family members, loyal dogs, and even your neighbors.

But what smells good to us also smells good to every scavenger in a five-mile radius, which is partially why it probably shouldn't get tossed straight onto your compost pile. It's also pure fat, which doesn't break down as straightforwardly as coffee grounds or potato peels, so its presence risks altering the delicately balanced ecosystem that is a healthy compost pile.

Composting is one of the best things you can do for your garden, your soil, and the environment. When you get the process right, it turns food and yard waste into dark, nutrient-rich humus that your plants love. A healthy compost pile should be layered, balanced, and contained, not a sludgy mess of half-rotted, pawed-through scraps.