The Romantic Dessert That Pairs Perfectly With Nespresso's El Salvador Pods
A shot of espresso in the mornings definitely helps with starting the day right, but Nespresso's blends are for more than just your daily cup of coffee. The intricate notes are enjoyable at any moment, particularly when indulging in a sweet treat. To make the most of Nespresso's El Salvador pods, pair it with chocolate-covered strawberries. As the best Nespresso Vertuo Master Origins pod, El Salvador tastes delicious with a wide range of treats. The coffee is sweet and jammy with fruity notes, giving it its own dessert-like flavor. However, it's the tanginess of the coffee that makes El Salvador and chocolate-covered strawberries such an ideal Nespresso pod and dessert pairing.
The coffee has a high level of acidity with minimal bitterness, which brings out the sweet, bright taste of the berries. The notes of biscuit and cereal in the coffee work well with chocolate's depth, while the brew's light body and roast level keeps it from overshadowing the strawberries. As long as you have sweet, ripened strawberries, you can pick any variation of chocolate to enjoy with the El Salvador pods. White chocolate brings a soft, butteriness to the pairing, while dark chocolate delivers a slight bitterness to balance out the fruit-forward combination. You can also dip the berries in one variety of chocolate and allow the layer to harden before going in with another kind for a bold taste that mirrors the range of El Salvador's taste.
Spruce up your chocolate-covered strawberries with espresso
Rather than just sipping on some El Salvador espresso while eating chocolate and strawberries, you can incorporate the jammy brew into the classic dessert. One of the easiest ways to blend the two together are by mixing the ground espresso into the topping for black and white chocolate-covered strawberries. While melting the dark chocolate, simmer the espresso powder with heavy cream and stir it into the melted chocolate before dipping the strawberries inside.
The duo tastes even better when transformed into a single drink. After brewing the El Salvador espresso, mix it with milk or creamer, chocolate syrup, and strawberry syrup for a fruity-tasting mocha. Add a spritz of whipped cream on top of the mocha, along with a drizzle of chocolate syrup and slices of chocolate-covered strawberries. You can also add the classic treat to an affogato — an Italian dessert that features espresso. To make one, add a scoop of vanilla gelato or ice cream to a bowl, then pour a shot of El Salvador espresso on top, followed by chunks of chocolate-covered strawberries. If you'd prefer a sweet surprise at the bottom, add a layer of chocolate-covered strawberries to the bowl before the ice cream.