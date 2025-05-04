Tiramisu is a sweet, rich, and creamy dessert, which means that you should be looking for a coffee that's smooth and strong to cut through its intensity. Though a classic tiramisu recipe will have its own espresso flavor, it's usually somewhat light. This means that a strong espresso shot can still complement tiramisu without overpowering your palate with espresso flavors.

Nespresso's Intenso is a good selection for tiramisu because it's a nine on Nespresso's intensity scale, which means that it packs a lot of bold flavor and is quite bitter on the palate. If your tiramisu already tastes strongly of espresso, you can cut the pod with a bit of cream and sugar to soften its bite. But if you're enjoying a rich and fluffy tiramisu, then Intenso is the perfect pick for cleansing your palate between bites.

Intenso's contrasting bitterness will also help draw out the flavor of the espresso in your tiramisu even more — and it can make the rest of your dessert taste sweeter, too. Tricking your tongue with bold coffee flavors will help you taste the tiramisu more intensely, which is why you should opt for Intenso over any other Nespresso pod.