The fact it offers single-origin pods is one of the main things coffee enthusiasts should know about Nespresso. These products allow customers to know exactly what region their beans have come from, which is pretty special. There's not just variation in taste but a story behind each of these pods; different climates, cultures, and farming practices. So, what's the tale when it comes to Nespresso's El Salvador pods?

The arabica beans are grown and harvested specifically in the region around Santa Ana, an active volcano (and the highest peak in El Salvador) with a blue sulfurous lake in the country's southwest Apaneca range. The volcanic activity results in extremely nutrient soils, something farmers are only just properly getting to utilize after the El Salvador Civil War that lasted from 1979 to 1992. Over the last decade, tides have shifted, and 2021-2022 saw an impressive 60% of beans achieve high-grown or strictly-high-grown certifications. Shortly after, in 2023, Nespresso launched its much-loved El Salvador pod.

Of course, the production methods are also key to the tasty El Salvador pod's story. Nespresso describes using a unique "red honey process," where coffee cherries are left with a slight bit of fruit pulp to establish long-lasting sweet undertones. These special cherries roast separately from the others, creating a tasty blend of mixed fruitier and non-fruity beans. Packaged up and retailed across 81 countries worldwide, the rest is history.

