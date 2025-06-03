The Absolute Best Store-Bought Veggie Burger Is From This Grocery Store Chain
While many of us might be skeptical of generic, grocery-store dupes of name-brand products, the latest trendy grocery stores have garnered widespread acclaim for their store-brand selection. Case in point is our top choice for a store-bought, plant-based burger. We tasted and ranked 14 grocery store veggie burgers, and the absolute best is from none other than Trader Joe's. Its quinoa cowboy veggie burger exceeded our expectations for quality of flavor and texture, the two criteria for which we based our ranking. We gave it extra points for originality as its ingredients branch out from the conventional veggie burger mold of soy, mushrooms, or vital wheat gluten.
Consisting of a combination of quinoa, roasted corn, black beans, and red peppers, the quinoa cowboy burger has a hearty, satisfyingly chunky texture. Spices like chili powder, jalapeño peppers, chipotle powder, and black pepper complement the sweet and savory base with a kick of zesty heat. The burger also has a delicate dusting of breadcrumbs that crisps up beautifully in the oven, air fryer, or frying pan, making for the perfect textural contrast to its soft, chewy interior. Where many of the veggie burgers from brands like Impossible and Beyond tried to mimic the taste and texture of beef, Trader Joe's went in the opposite direction. Paying homage to the tasty potential and complementary proteins of vegetables, grains, and beans, the quinoa cowboy veggie burger is as transparent as it is delicious.
How to dress up the quinoa burger
Since, according to Trader Joe's itself, the quinoa cowboy veggie burger is a cross between the tri-color quinoa and their cowboy caviar dip, you can draw inspiration from the dip to inform your toppings. Pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado, and vegan chipotle mayo would play up the Southwestern flavors of the burger. You can also find plenty of delicious Trader Joe's dips to slather over the quinoa cowboy burger. We ranked Trader Joe's garlic spread as our favorite Trader Joe's dip, and it would certainly match the robust flavors of the quinoa cowboy burger. Another high-ranking dip is the guacasalsa, a creamy half-guacamole, half-tomatillo salsa that would also maintain the Southwestern flavors. You could pair it with pickled onions and smoked Gouda.
Reviews on Reddit noted a "squishy" soft texture that's prone to falling apart, but users also said that the yummy flavor more than compensated. In fact, they recommended taking advantage of the quinoa burger's fall-apart texture by cutting it up and using it as a salad topper. Omit the black beans and corn and add pieces of quinoa burger to a Southwest pasta salad. You can also cut it into strips and add it to pita bread with Shirazi salad and Trader Joe's vegan tzatziki dip. Contrast the soft quinoa cowboy burgers with a crunchy and refreshing iceberg lettuce bun.