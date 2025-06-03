The Absolute Best Store-Bought Veggie Burger Is From This Grocery Store Chain

While many of us might be skeptical of generic, grocery-store dupes of name-brand products, the latest trendy grocery stores have garnered widespread acclaim for their store-brand selection. Case in point is our top choice for a store-bought, plant-based burger. We tasted and ranked 14 grocery store veggie burgers, and the absolute best is from none other than Trader Joe's. Its quinoa cowboy veggie burger exceeded our expectations for quality of flavor and texture, the two criteria for which we based our ranking. We gave it extra points for originality as its ingredients branch out from the conventional veggie burger mold of soy, mushrooms, or vital wheat gluten.

Consisting of a combination of quinoa, roasted corn, black beans, and red peppers, the quinoa cowboy burger has a hearty, satisfyingly chunky texture. Spices like chili powder, jalapeño peppers, chipotle powder, and black pepper complement the sweet and savory base with a kick of zesty heat. The burger also has a delicate dusting of breadcrumbs that crisps up beautifully in the oven, air fryer, or frying pan, making for the perfect textural contrast to its soft, chewy interior. Where many of the veggie burgers from brands like Impossible and Beyond tried to mimic the taste and texture of beef, Trader Joe's went in the opposite direction. Paying homage to the tasty potential and complementary proteins of vegetables, grains, and beans, the quinoa cowboy veggie burger is as transparent as it is delicious.