What It Really Means When A Nespresso Pod Says 'For Milk'
Nespresso owners know there are tons of pod options to choose from. While Nespresso offers a comprehensive selector system to help coffee drinkers choose the best flavor, there are still some distinctions that are worth knowing about. The company makes pods ranging from pour-over and cold brew to non-coffee flavors. However, there's another type worth knowing about: "for milk" pods. They are specifically designed to be a strong enough brew so you can enjoy them with milk. Let's take a closer look at why it works so well.
Nespresso pods that are made to be used with milk ensure that the coffee won't be too diluted when dairy is added. This means you'll know to use these pods when you plan to make coffee with milk, such as a latte or cappuccino. While this probably isn't the pod you'll want to pick to drink coffee black, you can pop it into your machine knowing you'll still get plenty of delicious coffee flavor after you add in a little half-and-half or even a plant-based milk.
Tips for brewing Nespresso pods for milk
While "for milk" pods are meant to be used with milk, the machines themselves won't make the specific drink you want automatically. There's no setting for lattes, cappuccinos, or macchiatos — though you can find out exactly how much coffee each pod will make. Instead, you'll need to brew the pod and prepare the drink separately. As the Nespresso machine works its magic, steam the milk of your choice and froth it up if you plan to make a drink that calls for it. Then, when the coffee is ready, you'll have the milk set to pour over it.
If you prefer, you can add the milk directly to the cup and let the coffee brew and dispense into the prepared mug. This is an easier one-mug solution if you don't need frothed foam on the top of your drink. But, no matter how you like to take your coffee and milk, always preheat the mug before adding your hot coffee. This will help it stay hotter for longer, so you can sip until the last drop.