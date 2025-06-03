The Major Mistake To Avoid When Baking Chicken To Feed A Crowd

Not every group meal calls for a whole roast turkey or a well-seasoned beef tenderloin. When cooking for a crowd, some good ol' fashioned baked chicken can come to the rescue. But whether you're preparing breasts, thighs, or drumsticks, there's one mistake you'll want to avoid to ensure your chicken dinner is a winner: overcrowding your pan. While it may seem like a good idea to pack in as much meat as you can, whether in an effort to save on time, cleanup, or both, it's actually a surefire way to ruin your meal.

The issue lies in the temperature of your pan. In order for your chicken to develop that beautiful brown crust and complex, savory flavor, it needs to experience the Maillard reaction. How does the Maillard reaction work, you ask? When your ingredients reach a certain temperature — somewhere between 284 and 330 degrees Fahrenheit, specifically — the sugars and amino acids in the food undergo a chemical change that allows them to release all of those delicious flavors and aromas. Exposing them to the right heat level is essential for them to undergo the process.

Now, when your chicken cooks, it'll release moisture, which should evaporate at high enough temperatures. But too much meat means too much moisture, which will turn into steam that won't be able to dissipate quick enough. This, in turn, will lower the temperature of your oven, essentially steaming your food rather than roasting it to its full flavor potential.