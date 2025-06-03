The Food Fusion That Inspired The Philadelphia Sushi Roll

Way back in the '80s, in a little town called Philadelphia, one remarkable woman named Ai Saito was inspired by the large Jewish community and their influence on the food scene in "The City of Brotherly Love." As a result, she fused Japanese sushi with a much-beloved deli staple: lox and cream cheese. It was christened the Philadelphia roll. Commissioned at the request of then-Philadelphia Mayor William J. Green III, Saito drew inspiration from a meal with Jewish friends in which lox and cream cheese were served, and the rest is, well, her-story. It's one Saito is uniquely poised to tell. As she states on her website, "I consider myself a Japanese American, carrying with me an international feeling — thinking and speaking different languages."

For the uninitiated, the Philadelphia sushi roll (or "Philly roll," for short) is a type of sushi roll that traditionally does not contain raw fish. As such, it's become a sort of "gateway drug" or easy entry point to the wider world of sushi (like the ever popular California roll with its imitation crab) for those who might one day become fans of this addictive Japanese delicacy. Creamy and flavor-packed, this inside-out roll (also known as uramaki) with rice on the outside and seaweed (nori) on the inside, marries the delicate smokiness of smoked salmon or lox with the tart zing of fatty cream cheese and thin sticks of cucumber, which work here as a fresh, crisp palate cleanser. This standout combination is both iconic and unmistakable, allowing those rich, smoky notes to linger just a little longer on your tongue without becoming too heavy.