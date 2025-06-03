The Country That Eats The Most Boxed Mac And Cheese Isn't The US
We love our mac and cheese in the U.S., but there's one country that has us beat in terms of consumption. On the world stage, Canada is known for a few signature foods. From Montreal-style bagels to the East Coast donair to B.C. sushi rolls, Canada has carved out a culinary niche. While poutine might be the most famous one internationally, boxed mac and cheese has become a kind of cultural icon within Canada. Canucks love the stuff, which they most often referred to as Kraft Dinner or KD. Part of the reason for its popularity is its versatility. Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper once said he adds wieners to his, but there are other ways to boost yours by making it creamier and tastier. Global News reported that Canadians purchase almost 25% of all boxes of mac and cheese sold around the world each week.
School cafeterias in Canada offer mac and cheese as a regular item. It has even found its way onto restaurant menus. Small, local eateries may have it as a side dish, but even major chains like KFC have included Kraft Dinner in their offerings in Canada. As you might expect, Kraft Dinner poutine is also something you can find. Canadians just can't seem to get enough macaroni and cheese.
Just how big is boxed mac and cheese in Canada?
In 2004, former Canadian Prime Minister Paul Martin said Kraft Dinner was his favorite meal. The Canadian band Barenaked Ladies even name-dropped the food in their song "If I Had $1000000" and fans would bring boxes of mac and cheese to throw at them on stage at concerts. Canadian comedy icons Kids in the Hall have a famous sketch about two guys who eat nothing but macaroni and cheese with ketchup. The food has become ingrained in the culture of Canada.
Kraft Dinner has been called Canada's true national dish. The recipe likely came across the Atlantic with British immigrants. "Modern Practical Cookery," published first in Edinburgh in 1831, then in Montreal in 1845, featured a recipe for macaroni soup with cheese. Things have certainly changed since then, and we have some tips you can try to upgrade your boxed mac and cheese. Because cheese was one of Canada's biggest commodities, it makes sense that Canadians adopted mixing their own cheese with the noodle recipes that had come from Britain with the settlers.
So why did Kraft Dinner specifically become the Canadian mac and cheese of choice? It scored very highly when we ranked instant mac and cheese brands, so it's a quality product as far as boxed versions go. But also because Kraft was so early to market in Canada and became a staple during WWII. Canadians grew up with it, and it's truly a part of their culinary identity.