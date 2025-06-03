The Country That Eats The Most Boxed Mac And Cheese Isn't The US

We love our mac and cheese in the U.S., but there's one country that has us beat in terms of consumption. On the world stage, Canada is known for a few signature foods. From Montreal-style bagels to the East Coast donair to B.C. sushi rolls, Canada has carved out a culinary niche. While poutine might be the most famous one internationally, boxed mac and cheese has become a kind of cultural icon within Canada. Canucks love the stuff, which they most often referred to as Kraft Dinner or KD. Part of the reason for its popularity is its versatility. Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper once said he adds wieners to his, but there are other ways to boost yours by making it creamier and tastier. Global News reported that Canadians purchase almost 25% of all boxes of mac and cheese sold around the world each week.

School cafeterias in Canada offer mac and cheese as a regular item. It has even found its way onto restaurant menus. Small, local eateries may have it as a side dish, but even major chains like KFC have included Kraft Dinner in their offerings in Canada. As you might expect, Kraft Dinner poutine is also something you can find. Canadians just can't seem to get enough macaroni and cheese.