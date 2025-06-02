How Many Shots Of Espresso Are Actually Safe To Drink In One Day?

A 2017 study from the Journal of Food and Chemical Toxicology determined that up to 400 mg of caffeine per day was safe for most people. For many of us, this caffeine comes in the form of coffee, and if you are drinking multiple cups per day, especially without breaks, you could be risking your health. According to the Mayo Clinic, a single one-ounce shot of espresso contains 63 mg of caffeine. That means if you have much more than six shots, which total 378 mg, you'll be over your 400 mg limit.

The tricky thing about caffeine is that it's not always a hard and fast rule. The type of bean plays an important role in your espresso's caffeine content. Robusta beans have a higher level of caffeine than most, for instance. Depending on the beans, how they were roasted, and how they were brewed, Robusta could have twice as much caffeine as Arabica.

Time also plays a role in how your body handles caffeine. Drinking six shots of espresso back-to-back will hit you much harder than spreading them out over several hours. That's because caffeine's half-life is five hours. So if you have a caffè latte, typically made with two espresso shots, at 7 a.m. and consume around 126 mg of caffeine, only 63 mg will be left in your system by lunchtime.