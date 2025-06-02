The Simple Ingredient That Makes Cheap Beer Taste Better

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In a perfect world, we'd have a bottle of craft beer in reach 24/7. But then you take a look at your grocery budget and ... well, Coors, Miller, or Buds aren't looking too bad as the occasional sipper. Most enthusiasts don't look at these cheap beers very fondly, but most of the time, they're the only things in the fridge. There's good news, though! You don't have to settle for a watery pint whenever you need a drink. There are ways to make them more palatable, and here's one you might not expect: add a few dashes of cocktail bitters.

This isn't a new idea. In fact, it's been around since the 19th century when the French came up with Amer Picon, a type of bitter orange liqueur that they'd splash into their beer. The zesty flavor of gentian roots gives the flat, cheap beer some much-needed body, while the slight sweetness of caramel smoothens out the texture for a more satisfying finish.

Today, this trick is still quite popular among bartenders and mixologists as a way to pick up the flavor of especially cheap tasting beer (which tastes like nothing at all) or light beers. But you need to be smart about what sort of bitters you pair your beer-of-choice with.