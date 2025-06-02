The Common BBQ Mistake That Dries Out Your Brisket (And The Rule To Prevent It)

For a lot of aspiring pitmasters, brisket is the ultimate challenge, and the one thing you don't want to do is dry it out. The difficulty of cooking brisket comes from its anatomy. Cut from the pectoral area of the cow, brisket muscles do a lot of work, and that makes them lean while developing a lot of connective tissue. That means brisket is both tough to begin with and lacking in moisture, so cooking it perfectly requires a lot of precision in temperature, and any big mistakes will lead to a dry, chewy slice of meat. As such, we reached out to an expert, Matt Abdoo, the executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ, to ask about the biggest mistake to avoid to prevent dry brisket.

According to Abdoo, the cardinal sin is cooking for too long. "It is absolutely possible to overcook brisket," he warned. "If you cook brisket low and slow and the final internal temperature exceeds 205 degrees [Fahrenheit] your brisket will become very delicate (Meaning it will fall apart when you try to slice it) and dry." Adboo says the only thing to do at that point is slather your brisket in barbecue sauce, but he also admits that "if we just spent the last 14-16 hours cooking a brisket, that's the last thing we want to do." Thankfully, there are a lot of ways to avoid this brisket pitfall.