3 Tips For Keeping Your Beach Snacks Safe From Seagulls
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Summer weather means it's time to hit the beach. Between the waves, the sand, and all the best beach snacks, having fun in the sun has never looked (or tasted) better. If you already know why it pays to pack two coolers for your beach snacks and keep a running recipe list that's nearly a mile long, then the only thing left to consider is how to handle uninvited guests. That is, seagulls. While film and television portray these overly friendly birds as claiming everything as their own, it's important to keep your food safe from getting swiped by wildlife not only to protect your tasty treats but also to maintain the health of the gulls themselves. Three simple tips for seagull-free beachside snacking are to pick your picnic spot carefully, keep your food well covered, and leave no trace.
Because seagulls don't have the kind of discerning tastes that humans do, they'll naturally assume any food they see is theirs to nosh. Surveying the beach before settling in will ensure you've parked your party and snacks away from any area that's heavily populated by the birds. Using thoughtful covers and deterrents will also keep your food contained and shoo the pesky gulls away. Finally, keeping your beach spot neat and tidy by cleaning up your food quickly and thoroughly will remove any reason for the birds to hang around and try to snatch a snack.
Pick your picnic spot carefully
When staking out your spot on the beach, it's important to consider a few different factors. In addition to pondering your proximity to the water versus restroom access and beyond, take a visual scan of the beach and look for where there are groups of seagulls clustered together. You'll definitely want to avoid any seagull hangout spots, as this will just bring on the barrage of birds trying to get at your snacks. Staying in covered or semi-covered areas, such as under a boardwalk or near a lifeguard tower, will also keep your food obscured from a seagull's watchful eye.
Setting up visual and audio deterrents can also help scare away thieving birds. Try using De-Bird Reflective Scare Tape on your coolers and food storage containers. You can also use a whistle or a bell to keep the gulls away. Additionally, there are specially made bird distress calls that you can purchase and set up around your beachside food to limit the presence of avian interference. Whichever methods you choose to employ, just make sure your bird deterrents don't create a nuisance for your fellow beachgoers.
Keep your food well-covered
Securing your snacks is a good idea no matter where you are, but it's particularly important when it comes to safely handling food at the beach. Using sturdy coolers to house your cold drinks and food is of the utmost importance, but you should also have individual covers on hand, like these NEPAK Mesh Food Covers or similar devices, to deter pesky birds away from your snack time. Never leave uncovered food unattended, or you'll simply be rolling out the red carpet for birds to join your beachside shindig. Keeping beach weather in mind, it's crucial that you cover your food to avoid the unwelcome presence of sand and anything else blown over by the sea breeze.
In a pinch, covering your plates, cups, and other food items with a sheet of aluminum foil also works well as a bird repeller. By look and feel, aluminum foil works in a similar way to reflective tape while also providing coverage for your snacks. Make sure to store your food items first before hitting the waves to avoid leaving anything unattended and open for feasting fowl.
Leave no trace
This adage is relevant to any outdoor activity and especially so for beach picnics. Not only do you want to keep your food setup in a safe area that's away from the gaze of gulls and ensure it's properly covered up, but you should also be careful not to leave a mess behind. This practice prevents seagulls from snacking on human food, keeps the beach clean, and avoids a mess at your beachside hangout. Once you're finished eating, be sure to throw away all of your trash, crumbs, and anything else so that seagulls aren't motivated to hang around for more opportunities to steal food.
"Pack it in, pack it out" is a common camp saying, but it can apply to beach trips too. If there isn't a convenient trash can located safely out of the seagulls' reach, take your trash with you and dispose of it elsewhere. It's always wise to pack an extra container for any leftover trash so that you can tidy up as you snack, keeping the beach clean once your day is through.