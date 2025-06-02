3 Tips For Keeping Your Beach Snacks Safe From Seagulls

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Summer weather means it's time to hit the beach. Between the waves, the sand, and all the best beach snacks, having fun in the sun has never looked (or tasted) better. If you already know why it pays to pack two coolers for your beach snacks and keep a running recipe list that's nearly a mile long, then the only thing left to consider is how to handle uninvited guests. That is, seagulls. While film and television portray these overly friendly birds as claiming everything as their own, it's important to keep your food safe from getting swiped by wildlife not only to protect your tasty treats but also to maintain the health of the gulls themselves. Three simple tips for seagull-free beachside snacking are to pick your picnic spot carefully, keep your food well covered, and leave no trace.

Because seagulls don't have the kind of discerning tastes that humans do, they'll naturally assume any food they see is theirs to nosh. Surveying the beach before settling in will ensure you've parked your party and snacks away from any area that's heavily populated by the birds. Using thoughtful covers and deterrents will also keep your food contained and shoo the pesky gulls away. Finally, keeping your beach spot neat and tidy by cleaning up your food quickly and thoroughly will remove any reason for the birds to hang around and try to snatch a snack.