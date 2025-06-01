This Chicago Pop-Up Restaurant Dishes Out 15 Courses In A Secret Location

In Chicago, a Michelin-star-awarded chef has brought pop-up communal dining into homes through an experience named Duck Sel, a play on words that combines duck and the French word for salt. Chef Donald Young's dinners have been organized in a variety of locations, including his own home. Locations are communicated to attendees just prior to the dinner, and guests can opt for 7 or 15 beautifully presented courses to feast upon.

Young started hosting private dinners during the pandemic and discovered he enjoyed the work. His project has developed a reputation in the area. Though Duck Sel dinners are Michelin-star worthy, the casual atmosphere and Young's friendly hosting creates an ambiance that is one of a kind. Guests are delighted by both the pleasure of flavorful plates and the entire unique fun-filled experience. Young kicks off the meal with a duck call, and the same sound is heard before each new course arrives. Many of the dishes include duck, too. Decor also carries the quacky theme with the inclusion of duck-associated trinkets. Dishes are plated for the Insta-age — a soup may come in a suckable syringe, for example, ready for time in the spotlight — and playlists are curated with songs that may give some attendees serious nostalgia. For example, at an event in his own home, Young played "One More Chance" from The Notorious B.I.G. Informality and having a good time is a big part of each event.