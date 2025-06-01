This Chicago Pop-Up Restaurant Dishes Out 15 Courses In A Secret Location
In Chicago, a Michelin-star-awarded chef has brought pop-up communal dining into homes through an experience named Duck Sel, a play on words that combines duck and the French word for salt. Chef Donald Young's dinners have been organized in a variety of locations, including his own home. Locations are communicated to attendees just prior to the dinner, and guests can opt for 7 or 15 beautifully presented courses to feast upon.
Young started hosting private dinners during the pandemic and discovered he enjoyed the work. His project has developed a reputation in the area. Though Duck Sel dinners are Michelin-star worthy, the casual atmosphere and Young's friendly hosting creates an ambiance that is one of a kind. Guests are delighted by both the pleasure of flavorful plates and the entire unique fun-filled experience. Young kicks off the meal with a duck call, and the same sound is heard before each new course arrives. Many of the dishes include duck, too. Decor also carries the quacky theme with the inclusion of duck-associated trinkets. Dishes are plated for the Insta-age — a soup may come in a suckable syringe, for example, ready for time in the spotlight — and playlists are curated with songs that may give some attendees serious nostalgia. For example, at an event in his own home, Young played "One More Chance" from The Notorious B.I.G. Informality and having a good time is a big part of each event.
A Duck Sel dining experience won't be forgotten
Young's menus merge classical French techniques with his own culinary experiments using local and seasonal ingredients. Sample menus include a savory bomboloni, spring rolls, caviar and cheese curd, king salmon, and octopus BBQ. Dry-aged duck is a favorite among many visitors, along with a fig and olive chutney omelette, a dish topped with shaved black truffles that playfully toys with Young's experience working with a chef who frowned on Young's inventive cooking approaches when there was no burner space available. Playfulness is a big part of Young's USP.
Sweet dishes might include honeycrisp kakigori made with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, sweet potato, and raspberry; Grand Marnier souffle made with foie gras crème anglaise and black sesame seeds; and a dish called Memories of Culver's, made with Reeses, cookie dough, and chocolate. The creative dessert is a playful reference to Young's first job at Culver's as a high school student.
Dates for Duck Sel are limited and sell out quickly. Seatings can accommodate as many as 24 guests, and reservations can be made online. A 7-course tasting menu is presently priced at $160 while 15 courses will take $250 out of your wallet for this memorable experience. Private Duck Sel dinners can also be organized should you have a special event that calls for some playful and delightfully delicious duck-themed fun.