The Best Nespresso Pod To Use For A Dirty Chai Latte
It's no secret that the cost of picking up a craft coffee while you're out and about is getting a bit out of hand, so it's understandable that many people are choosing to make their lattes at home. Still, some specialty drinks — like a dirty chai latte — can be a bit more complicated to make yourself. If you have a Nespresso machine, however, you may be surprised to find that a delicious dirty chai is as simple as popping in a pod. The Double Espresso Dolce pod for a Vertuo machine or the Volluto capsule for the original Nespresso are by far the best options for this drink.
While dirty chai lattes are especially enjoyable as a warm, comforting drink during the fall season, it's easy to savor them all year round when you have a Nespresso machine. Using the right espresso pod or capsule can help you make a hot or cold dirty chai latte with a perfectly balanced taste.
If you have a Nespresso Vertuo machine, try the Double Espresso Dolce pod
The spices in chai tea, like cinnamon, ginger, and cloves, create a burst of flavor and make for a warming sensation and a soothing drink whether enjoyed hot or cold. The Double Espresso Dolce pod for a Nespresso Vertuo machine is the best option to pair with the savory taste of chai. This pod has a subtle cereal flavor that is slightly sweet, and its mild profile adds the richness you'd want from espresso without overpowering the chai spices. This particular pod is also designed to be used with milk, as is chai, so it's a natural fit. At $12.50 for a sleeve of 10 pods, you'll be glad you made the leap to making this beverage at home.
Although things would be different in an ideal world, not all coffee machines use the same pods. This is why it's important to double-check whether the coffee pods you plan to buy are compatible with your machine. Nespresso Vertuo machines are a newer version in comparison to the original model, and they use a different kind of pod specific to the Vertuo line.
For an original Nespresso machine, use the Volluto capsule
The capsules made for an original Nespresso machine may be small, but they produce a mighty flavor. The Volluto capsule is no exception. This single-shot espresso capsule offers a nutty, balanced taste with notes of cereal, making it similar to the Vertuo alternative. The moderate level of acidity and low bitterness complement the standout flavors of chai without overwhelming your taste buds. You can purchase a sleeve of 10 Volluto capsules for $8.50.
One benefit to the mild and harmonious blend featured in both the Double Espresso Dolce pod and the Volluto capsule is their versatility. You can enjoy your dirty chai latte hot or iced when you use either of these products and enjoy a delightfully spicy drink with a kick.