The Best Nespresso Pod To Use For A Dirty Chai Latte

It's no secret that the cost of picking up a craft coffee while you're out and about is getting a bit out of hand, so it's understandable that many people are choosing to make their lattes at home. Still, some specialty drinks — like a dirty chai latte — can be a bit more complicated to make yourself. If you have a Nespresso machine, however, you may be surprised to find that a delicious dirty chai is as simple as popping in a pod. The Double Espresso Dolce pod for a Vertuo machine or the Volluto capsule for the original Nespresso are by far the best options for this drink.

While dirty chai lattes are especially enjoyable as a warm, comforting drink during the fall season, it's easy to savor them all year round when you have a Nespresso machine. Using the right espresso pod or capsule can help you make a hot or cold dirty chai latte with a perfectly balanced taste.