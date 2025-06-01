Is Nissin's Pufferfish Ramen Made With The Real Deadly Fish?

Nissin's original instant ramen may have been chicken flavored, but since then the company has produced ramen products in all sorts of flavors and formats, from pumpkin spice to pufferfish. Released in June 2024 in Japan, the Fugu Dashi Salt cup noodles are part of Nissin's premium Nissin Raoh line and feature air-dried noodles, a kelp dashi and salt-based broth, with dehydrated chicken meatballs, egg, and green onions, and an oil packet that adds the aroma of yuzu fruit and the flavor of infamous fugu (aka pufferfish or blowfish). This ingredient may have you questioning whether the ramen is made with real fugu, a fish that's known to be deadly when touched or eaten without proper preparation.

According to the Nissin website, the ramen pufferfish seasoning oil gives the cup the flavor of grilled fugu. It's not directly stated whether that flavor comes from real pufferfish, however the ingredients do mention pufferfish extract. For purposes of the ramen cup, the unopened oil packet is meant to be warmed on top of the cup as the noodles cook, which takes 5 minutes in this case, then opened and stirred into the broth after the noodles have cooked. Several YouTubers have tried these fugu ramen (and lived to tell the tale) and note that there isn't an obvious taste of fugu — although most admit they haven't actually tried fugu. The consensus is that the noodles have a pleasant salty fish-broth flavor.