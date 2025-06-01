What Do Italians Think Of Frozen Pizza?
Every pizza lover knows that not all pies are created equal, and when it comes to frozen pizza, opinions are as varied as the toppings, especially among Italians. "I think if you asked ten Italians what they think of frozen pizza, you'd probably get ten different answers, mostly depending on where and how they grew up," Marino Cardelli, an Italian Culinary Specialist from Experience BellaVita, told Tasting Table.
With the global frozen pizza market revenue reaching $20.4 billion in 2023, it's clear that shoppers around the world enjoy stocking their freezers — but some Italians would gasp at the thought. "Traditionally, Italians, including my own family, aren't big fans of frozen pizza," says Caroline D'Amore, Founder and CEO at Pizza Girl. "There's a strong cultural pride in fresh, handmade food, especially something as iconic as pizza."
Cardelli still holds firm to tradition. "If I have to be blunt, if someone tells me they're eating frozen pizza in Italy, my first thought is they must have no taste or just be really lazy," he says. To him, there are simply too many exceptional pizzerias to settle for something from the freezer aisle.
The demand for more frozen pizza
In Italy, at-home frozen food consumption, including the purchase of frozen pizza, grew by 1.3% in 2024. Cardelli attributes this trend to the need for convenience. "In many households, pizza night happens about once every 8 days, typically on Saturday evening," he says. "That could be the one day when someone might go for a frozen pizza because restaurants are often fully booked, and even takeaways can involve long waits."
Healthier frozen pizza options are gaining traction, from gluten-free and vegetarian to fully plant-based pies, catering to diverse dietary preferences. D'Amore, based in California, is leaning into this shift with her line of frozen gourmet pizza, designed for discerning pizza lovers who want both flavor and convenience. Speaking of her product, D'Amore says, "It's built on the idea of high standards — real ingredients, great flavor, and something you can feel good about serving. It's about bringing quality and convenience together in a way that still honors my Italian roots."
For pizza purists who are still reluctant to get on board with the frozen varieties, this debate might be even hotter than the one over pineapple toppings. But if you're firmly in the no-frozen-pizza camp, why not meet in the middle? Start with a quality store-bought pizza crust and top it with authentic Italian flavors, like San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, and a drizzle of rich olive oil.