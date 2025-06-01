What Do Italians Think Of Frozen Pizza?

Every pizza lover knows that not all pies are created equal, and when it comes to frozen pizza, opinions are as varied as the toppings, especially among Italians. "I think if you asked ten Italians what they think of frozen pizza, you'd probably get ten different answers, mostly depending on where and how they grew up," Marino Cardelli, an Italian Culinary Specialist from Experience BellaVita, told Tasting Table.

With the global frozen pizza market revenue reaching $20.4 billion in 2023, it's clear that shoppers around the world enjoy stocking their freezers — but some Italians would gasp at the thought. "Traditionally, Italians, including my own family, aren't big fans of frozen pizza," says Caroline D'Amore, Founder and CEO at Pizza Girl. "There's a strong cultural pride in fresh, handmade food, especially something as iconic as pizza."

Cardelli still holds firm to tradition. "If I have to be blunt, if someone tells me they're eating frozen pizza in Italy, my first thought is they must have no taste or just be really lazy," he says. To him, there are simply too many exceptional pizzerias to settle for something from the freezer aisle.