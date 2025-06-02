How To Remove Stuck-On Food From Your Blackstone After Cooking

If this isn't the first time you've noticed food getting stuck to your Blackstone, it means there's a problem with how you're taking care of the appliance. The most likely culprits are that either you're not cleaning and re-seasoning it enough (here's some advice on how to properly clean your Blackstone griddle after cooking) or there's too much oil and grease build up on the surface. The explanation may also be as simple as not enough usage as first-time Blackstoners often find foods sticking because there hasn't been time for the good oils and seasonings to build up. The best way to prevent a stuck-on mess is to follow Watson's advice and give the Blackstone some real elbow grease.

Caring for your Blackstone needs to be like caring for a hand-me-down cast iron skillet, even though Blackstones are technically made of cold-rolled steel. A simple wipe-down after every use won't cut it, and neither will ignoring the problem until the next time you're ready to use the griddle. If you don't scrape the bits of food off the Blackstone while it's still hot, the pieces will solidify to the surface as it cools down, making them harder to remove later. Plus, you wouldn't want to make any of these other Blackstone grilling mistakes either. As a Blackstone owner, four tools will be your best friend when it comes to proper maintenance: a metal scraper or spatula, metal tongs, paper towels, and a big ol' bottle of oil.