10 Boozy Drinks To Pair With Caviar

Caviar, the salt-cured roe of sturgeon, is one of the most decadently luxurious foods in the world. True caviar is obtained in extremely small quantities from the increasingly endangered sturgeon fish in the Caspian and Black Seas.

Caviar has an ocean-washed salinity and a savory umami note, with a high fat content that adds a buttery element. Two notable classic boozy drink pairings are champagne and vodka. Gabriel Valle, enterprise beverage director for Eddie V's, explains, "Champagne is popular because of its acidity and effervescence, which can cut through the richness of the caviar. Vodka is popular because the clean, chilled flavor highlights the caviar without overpowering it. It also cleanses the palate."

Today, it is recognised that many drinks pair well with caviar; it's all a case of choosing carefully. There are six types of true caviar – from the highly sought-after, creamy Beluga to the flavor-intense Sevruga. When it comes to choosing a drink, it's all about picking complementary flavors. Vlad Novikov, beverage director at Ned's Club Washington, says, "There's some really great flavor science behind pairing caviar with alcohol! The reason choosing the right drink is important is because of caviar's composition: it is high in salt and fat. Great caviar should taste like eating butter."

When it comes to a wine pairing, Novikov recommends choosing high-acidity wines, whereas with cocktails, there's a wide array of spirits and mixers that pair well with caviar; it's simply a matter of selecting the right spirit and the right caviar and ensuring the flavors work in harmony. To advise us on the best boozy drinks to pair with caviar, we have found twelve expert, happy to impart their advice.