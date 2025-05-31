10 Boozy Drinks To Pair With Caviar
Caviar, the salt-cured roe of sturgeon, is one of the most decadently luxurious foods in the world. True caviar is obtained in extremely small quantities from the increasingly endangered sturgeon fish in the Caspian and Black Seas.
Caviar has an ocean-washed salinity and a savory umami note, with a high fat content that adds a buttery element. Two notable classic boozy drink pairings are champagne and vodka. Gabriel Valle, enterprise beverage director for Eddie V's, explains, "Champagne is popular because of its acidity and effervescence, which can cut through the richness of the caviar. Vodka is popular because the clean, chilled flavor highlights the caviar without overpowering it. It also cleanses the palate."
Today, it is recognised that many drinks pair well with caviar; it's all a case of choosing carefully. There are six types of true caviar – from the highly sought-after, creamy Beluga to the flavor-intense Sevruga. When it comes to choosing a drink, it's all about picking complementary flavors. Vlad Novikov, beverage director at Ned's Club Washington, says, "There's some really great flavor science behind pairing caviar with alcohol! The reason choosing the right drink is important is because of caviar's composition: it is high in salt and fat. Great caviar should taste like eating butter."
When it comes to a wine pairing, Novikov recommends choosing high-acidity wines, whereas with cocktails, there's a wide array of spirits and mixers that pair well with caviar; it's simply a matter of selecting the right spirit and the right caviar and ensuring the flavors work in harmony. To advise us on the best boozy drinks to pair with caviar, we have found twelve expert, happy to impart their advice.
Champagne
It's hard to think of a more iconic combination than champagne and caviar –– a classic pairing that has been a fine dining staple for centuries. Both champagne and caviar are considered luxurious and highly desirable, but their match transcends aspiration; it is marked by subtle and sophisticated flavors. The acidity of champagne cuts through oil in caviar and has a nuanced flavor that does not overwhelm the delicate taste of caviar.
Troy Revell, beverage director at Fearrington House, a restaurant in Pittsboro, NC, was one of many experts who recommended a champagne and caviar pairing. He says, "Both products offer exquisite flavors and are enjoyed most often at special moments and celebrations." Revell states that when pairing champagne with caviar, we should consider the type of caviar and match the champagne accordingly.
He advises pairing rich, salty caviar with a brut champagne as this will cleanse the palate. When eating lighter caviar like Hackleback or Sterlet, Revell recommends lighter citrusy champagnes like Billecart-Salmon Le Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru. In contrast, for heavier varieties like Sevruga or Osetra, Revell tells us that "a generous grower Champagne like Hebrart 'Noces de Craies' Blanc de Noirs brings notes of raspberry sorbet, almond pie, dried caramel, all in a balanced mouthfeel that complements the earth tones and savory elements of the caviar."
Tequila (blanco or reposado)
Tequila doesn't immediately come to mind when considering drinks to pair with caviar, but Bill Foss, founder and CEO of Suavecito Tequila, thinks you are missing a trick, telling us, "When pairing drinks with caviar, it's best to keep it simple and let each flavor speak for itself. Blanco tequila, either straight up or on the rocks, offers a wonderful complementary flavor to the caviar."
Blanco tequila, sometimes called silver tequila, is the purest tequila you can buy. The best tequila. and you should only be drinking the very best when pairing with caviar, is un-aged and made from 100 percent agave which gives it a fresh, herby, slightly spicy taste that complements the butteriness found in caviar. Foss says that the tequila's unaged expression gives it a crisp and clean profile that cuts through the richness and saltiness of the caviar –– the result is a balanced yet sophisticated bite.
Blanco tequila that is more than 60 days old (up to a year), is called reposado. The tequila is aged in oak barrels, which imbues it with slight vanilla, citrus, and pepper notes. Katy O'Donnell of Tequila Tromba, believes that the sweetness and depth of an older tequila balance beautifully with the salinity of the roe. Telling us that the silky balance of oak, citrus, and caramel ... complements the rich buttery texture without overpowering it."
Martini (Dry or dirty)
The martini cocktail is simple, elegant, crisp, and clean, making it an excellent drink to pair with caviar. A classic martini is made with either vodka or gin and dry vermouth, sometimes served with a twist of lemon or a side of olives. There are many different variations on this classic cocktail, from the luxuriant espresso martini to the sublime lemon drop, but stick to the classics when pairing with caviar.
Andrew Adamson, director of restaurants for Long Island's Lush Life Hospitality Group, likes his caviar with a dirty martini –– although he stipulates it must be lightly dirty. A dirty martini can be made with vodka or gin –– then add vermouth, and a touch of olive brine. Adamson says, "If you like savory pairings, a gently dirty martini enhances the salty notes of the caviar without overwhelming it," but he cautions to "go very light on the olive brine to avoid masking the caviar's nuance."
While the salinity of the olive brine in a dirty martini pairs well with a more intense caviar like Sevruga, you need a more subtle martini for delicately flavoured caviars like Beluga. The perfect dry martini drips elegance and is clean and fresh, which makes it ideal for drinking with caviar. It should be served ice cold, ideally by freezing or placing ice cubes in the glass to bring it down to temperature –– this coldness locks in the cocktail's temperature and brings out the salinity of the caviar.
French 75
The French 75 gives a newish (it was created during WW1) spin on the classic combo of caviar and champagne. A classic French 75 is made from gin, lemon, simple syrup, and champagne. Occasionally, champagne is swapped for sparkling wine or prosecco, and the gin is sometimes replaced with cognac (the traditional French way of drinking it). The blend of citrus, gin and bubbles from the champagne gives it sweetness and slight herbal notes that marry well with the tartness of lemons –– It's a light, zingy, citrusy cocktail that works with most types of caviar.
The French 75 cocktail was recommended by Ingi Sigurdsson, beverage director at Allelo, Juno & the Peacock, and Pluma Lounge in St. Petersburg, Florida who tells us that the ideal French 75 is champagne-forward. She advises reducing the gin, lemon and sugar and being heavier-handed with the champagne. Another option is to make the base cocktail according to your recipe, split it between two glasses, and top up with champagne. The effervescence and acidity of The French 75 go well with caviar, amplifying the dishes' flavors while cleansing the palate. Andrew Adamson also championed a French 75 with caviar, stating, "The effervescence and acidity cleanse the palate, while the citrus adds a bright contrast to the richness of the caviar."
A5 Vesper
Matt Khunke, lead bartender at After Chicago, says that any salty and briny drink pairs well with caviar. At After, the team has created a cocktail made with caviar –– the A5 Vesper is made with Truman vodka and Monkey 47 gin that's fat-washed with Wagyu fat, and garnished with a chip topped with Siberian Reserve Caviar. It's a spirit-forward cocktail that acts as a perfect chaser to the caviar chip.
Monkey 47 is a bold, aromatic gin with strong lavender, acacia, and peppery notes, so it needs a robust caviar to complement its flavor. We recommend drinking a gin like Monkey 47 with a more intensely flavored caviar like Sevruga, which can stand up to the botanical notes. The A5 Vesper works well with caviar because Monkey 47's citrusy notes cut through the caviar's oiliness, and the flavour-rich wagyu complements the caviar's creaminess.
The original Vesper Martini is made with vodka, gin and Lillet. Lillet is a French fortified wine made with Bordeaux grapes and citrus liqueurs. The Vesper is crisp, dry, citrusy and slightly bitter –– another good contender for a cocktail that pairs well with most types of caviar.
Fino sherry
Sherry is a fortified wine that comes from the Andalucia region of Spain; sherrys are generally light, dry, and crisp with a slight nuttiness, but as there are seven different types of sherry, they can range from dry to sweet. This diversity in flavor makes it important to consider which type of caviar you have and which sherrys it is best paired with. It's recommended that the drier sherry's, like a fino, are paired with light and delicate caviar like Beluga, while the sweeter versions, like an Amontillado, go better with more flavorsome caviars like Sevruga.
Tenzing Palden, wine director and sommelier of HIS Hospitality Omakase Yume, recommends pairing fino sherry with caviar; he says, "Fino sherry is a standout. It offers numerous congruent profiles when it comes to pairing, especially with delicate, umami-rich dishes."
Sherry offers two base notes that complement caviar particularly well –– a salinity in the wine that matches oceanic flavors, and an almond element. According to Palden, fino aligns with caviars known for nutty qualities. This might be something like a Hackleback, or Osetra.
Chardonnay
Pairing wine and caviar is a contentious issue; some Sommeliers recommend only sticking with sparkling wines or champagne, while others advocate a dry wine like a riesling or acid-forward sauvignon blanc. Alexandra Thomas, head sommelier and beverage director at Adalina Chicago, prefers a chardonnay. She calls a chardonnay from Oltrepò Pavese her deep secret: "It's a hidden gem with burgundy-like finesse." She says, "Tenuta Mazzolino makes an extraordinary version that creates a sublime, almost symphonic pairing with caviar. It's a true 'El Dorado' for those in the know."
Chardonnay is a light to medium-weight dry wine that is grown all over the world. Its flavor is different depending on the region and age. Many chardonnays are aged in oaked barrels, and this aging process changes the flavor, adding elements of vanilla, caramel, coffee, and spice.
When pairing chardonnay with caviar, avoid those big, heavy, yellow oaked varieties that tend to smother the flavors of caviar. Instead, aim for unoaked, light, citrus fruit-forward chardonnays that harmonize with caviar taste, or very lightly oaked chardonnays. The lightly oaked versions add just a touch of buttery vanilla, which is sublime with the butteriness of caviar.
Classic gimlet
Caviar has traditionally been paired with vodka, but gin is an excellent accompaniment. The trick is to pick the right gin. Gins vary hugely in taste, depending on the distillation process and the botanicals used. A London Dry gin has strong pine and juniper notes, while a Plymouth gin tends to be citrusy and tart. Today, it seems a new gin is launched every month with increasingly unusual botanicals, and let's not even start with the flavored gins.
Andrew Adamson recommends pairing a classic gimlet with caviar. The gimlet is a cocktail classic dating back to the 19th century –– it's made with gin, lime juice, and simple syrup shaken over ice. The gimlet is a fresh, clean, and crisp cocktail that works perfectly with the caviar. Adamson says, "The zesty citrus and herbal notes cut through the richness of the roe." For this cocktail, you want to stick with light citrusy gins like a Plymouth gin, avoiding anything too sweet or heavy in botanicals, which can overwhelm the delicate taste of caviar.
White Claw
We bet you didn't expect to see White Claw on this list. Granted, the decadent sophistication of caviar doesn't immediately go hand in hand with canned seltzer, but if you think about it, White Claw has all the elements that make a cocktail work with caviar: bubbles, citrus, and lightness.
Rocco Carulli, owner and executive chef at R House, swears by White Claw. "Yes, White Claw!" He says, "The light, fruity fizz actually contrasts surprisingly well with the briny, oceanic pop of the caviar," adding, "Nothing says bougie on a budget quite like caviar and hard seltzer."
White Claw is made from carbonated water, natural fruit flavors, and alcohol –– sometimes vodka or a malted barley base similar to beer –– and has the light, crisp, clean taste we look for in caviar pairing. It is currently available in 29 different flavors, from black cherry to pineapple, but some lend themselves more easily to this unexpected caviar match. We suggest you pick a citrusy flavor: ruby grapefruit, lemon, natural lime, or tangerine, which will complement the caviar rather than override the flavors.
Caviar martini
Martini's are a classic caviar pairing, but caviar in a cocktail raises it to a new level. Gabriel Valle, enterprise beverage director for Eddie V's , tells us that they are debuting the caviar martini at Eddie V's. He says, "The caviar martini is a decadent take on the classic martini. It features Belvedere 10 Vodka, Dry Vermouth, and sea salt ... finished with lemon and olive oil. We garnish with bleu cheese olives and serve the martini alongside Royal Ossetra Petrossian Caviar, crème fraîche, atop a blini."
There are several ways to include caviar in cocktails; from its addition in a Bloody Mary to the excellent caviar sour, where caviar is added to bourbon, lemon juice and simple syrup. The caviar martini is notable for its balance of flavors, and consideration should be given to every element. Valle stresses the importance of each ingredient; he talks us through his choice of vodka: "We selected Belvedere 10 because it is as luxurious as the caviar, featuring rye from a single farm."
Valle says, "The vodka's finish is elegant and smooth with hints of nutty praline and rich dark cacao. This brings out the brininess and nuttiness of the caviar." Martinis should be served ice cold and made with the very best ingredients. The result is a dry, crisp cocktail that is subtle enough to pair with almost any type of caviar.