Can You Actually Finance A Hot Dog At The Costco Food Court?

On any ranking of Costco's food court items, those famous hot dogs tend to reign supreme. It's the classic familiarity; it's the quick and satisfying convenience while shopping; it's even the blend of savoriness and a subtle sweetener that Costco uses to make the hot dogs irresistible. It's also very much about that unbeatable price, famously fixed at $1.50, including a soda. It's a meal you could theoretically get with change scrounged up from your pockets. However, there's a rumor flying around right now that Costco is making it somehow even easier and cheaper to buy a hot dog and soda combo — with financing. "You can now finance a hot dog at Costco for only $1.50," one Instagram account announced to its 2.8 million followers on May 25, 2025. But is this true? What would financing a buck-fifty even look like?

It is, in fact, not true. Financing a Costco hot dog is all smoke and mirrors, or Instagram hearsay and Reddit jokes. It's all in response to the recent announcement from the chain that it will be rolling out a "buy now, pay later" option for online purchases. Costco has partnered with one of the biggest servicers in these financing plans, Affirm, to offer customers payment plans on online purchases between $500 and $17,500. So, we're talking more about furniture and flat-screen TVs than afternoon snacks. Presumably, the "financing a hot dog" chatter sprang from Costco's reputation for prioritizing affordable prices in its food court options as well as now its financing services.