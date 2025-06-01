HelloFresh Vs. Blue Apron: Which Brand Has The Best Meal Kits?

Sometimes, you just want a delicious, easy dinner that doesn't require scouring the supermarket for obscure ingredients and figuring out a new, intricate recipe. Sure, take-out is guaranteed to hit the spot, but it's pricey and usually unhealthy. Frozen dinners are a convenient option, but they always taste like they were made in a factory, completely ruining the wholesome dinner illusion. Enter meal kits: perhaps the most significant food delivery invention of the 21st century.

Meal kits provide a dinner solution that combines convenience with healthy, home-cooked wholesomeness — something no other weeknight-friendly dinner delivery can compete with. Among the plethora of popular meal kit companies that have come to prominence in recent years (although they've seen a decline in sales in the wake of the pandemic) are HelloFresh and Blue Apron; two fresh-produce-slinging, sustainable-meat-peddling superstars in the world of healthy, dropped-right-at-your-doorstep dinners.

I set out to give both HelloFresh and Blue Apron a try — having never tried either company's meal kits before —- for a tell-all, unbiased review. So, before you make the plunge and sign up for a food delivery subscription, join me in finding out which company has the freshest ingredients, best selection, and most beginner-friendly recipes of the two, so you can feel accomplished in the kitchen no matter your skill level.