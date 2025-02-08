We Pit Factor Meals Against HelloFresh, And The Results Surprised Us

Advances in technology have made our lives convenient beyond all recognition, practically eliminating all routine, tedious tasks — most notably, grocery shopping, which I consider the most arduous of all those boring chores. Personally, I dread painstakingly trudging through each aisle, only to get home and realize I forget half of what I needed. Then, instead of going back to the store, I accept defeat and tell myself I'll remember everything next time. Spoiler alert: I don't.

Thanks to meal and grocery kit delivery services, gone are the days of the inevitable frustrations of food shopping. These services offer ingredients and recipes or pre-made, heat-and-eat meals delivered to your door on a subscription basis. There are plenty of companies to choose from for your meal delivery service, but HelloFresh and Factor are two of the country's favorite options. I tried four of each brand's meals (in no particular order) to determine which was tastiest, then I determined which of the two brands offered the best value. I compare their price point, as well as the nutrition content and taste of the meals so you can get a clear picture of which meal service will best fit your budget, dietary preferences, and preferred flavors.

