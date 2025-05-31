The Starbucks Ordering Hack For A Summery Peach Cobbler Frappuccino
There's nothing better than a classic peach cobbler recipe prepared with in-season fruit, but a portable, more refreshing version from your local Starbucks is darn close. This summer, take advantage of the chain's famous drink customizations and order a luscious Peach Cobbler Frappuccino. For fruit lovers, it may be one of the best secret menu Frappuccinos yet.
To try this hack, ask for a Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino with some added pumps of white mocha sauce and peach juice. The number of pumps depends on the size you order. To avoid saccharine territory, follow Starbucks' own ratios: Three pumps of syrup/other sweet flavorings in a tall iced drink, four in the slightly larger grande, and six in a venti. Ask for roughly equal pumps of juice and mocha sauce for a balance of sweet, creamy, and fruity flavors, or go for more juice if you're a real peach fan.
For the finishing touch, ask for some caramel crunch on top of the default whipped cream topping. The rich caramelized flavors with a touch of crunchy texture mimic the syrupy notes in peach cobbler filling, as well as the crispy biscuit crust. You'll really get the vibe of enjoying a homemade cobbler from the whipped topping.
Make the Peach Cobbler Frappuccino your own with more add-ins
This juicy, summery Frapp is already excellent, but a few more customizations might better suit your tastes. Since cobbler filling is often flavored with warm spices, ask for cinnamon dolce syrup and/or topping, or even a splash of chai. You might even take a page from a cereal-inspired Starbucks secret menu drink and ask for cinnamon powder and sugar in the raw. It's like a cobbler and a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch in one drink!
To up the rich, caramelized notes in your beverage, try adding the brown sugar syrup used in Starbucks' brown sugar shaken espresso. When you ask for a different syrup in this Frappuccino, just make sure to decrease the pumps of white mocha sauce or replace the sauce entirely. Even if you have a huge sweet tooth, syrup plus mocha plus peach juice might be too much.
Prefer a berry cobbler to peach? Swap the Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino base for the Strawberry Crème version and cut out the peach juice. The strawberry puree provides plenty of fruity flavor. Whichever delightful drink you order, just keep Starbucks etiquette rules in mind — "secret menu" drinks in particular need to be ordered with care and courtesy.