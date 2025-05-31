The Starbucks Ordering Hack For A Summery Peach Cobbler Frappuccino

There's nothing better than a classic peach cobbler recipe prepared with in-season fruit, but a portable, more refreshing version from your local Starbucks is darn close. This summer, take advantage of the chain's famous drink customizations and order a luscious Peach Cobbler Frappuccino. For fruit lovers, it may be one of the best secret menu Frappuccinos yet.

To try this hack, ask for a Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino with some added pumps of white mocha sauce and peach juice. The number of pumps depends on the size you order. To avoid saccharine territory, follow Starbucks' own ratios: Three pumps of syrup/other sweet flavorings in a tall iced drink, four in the slightly larger grande, and six in a venti. Ask for roughly equal pumps of juice and mocha sauce for a balance of sweet, creamy, and fruity flavors, or go for more juice if you're a real peach fan.

For the finishing touch, ask for some caramel crunch on top of the default whipped cream topping. The rich caramelized flavors with a touch of crunchy texture mimic the syrupy notes in peach cobbler filling, as well as the crispy biscuit crust. You'll really get the vibe of enjoying a homemade cobbler from the whipped topping.