Here's Exactly How Frank Sinatra Loved His Breakfast Sandwiches

Frank Sinatra was an icon known for his mesmerizing voice, his big blue eyes, and his undying passion for food. The legendary singer was a frequent diner at Melvyn's in Palm Springs and the iconic P.J. Clarke's in New York, along with several other restaurants across the U.S. that Sinatra loved. His food preferences ran the entire gamut, from a simple yet hearty veal Milanese to a sweet and tangy lemon ricotta torte. But before embarking on this culinary expedition, Sinatra preferred to start his day with a simple staple of scrambled eggs — except he sandwiched them between two slices of toast.

Sinatra liked the scrambled eggs in his breakfast sandwich to be minimally seasoned, with nothing more than salt and pepper for flavor. However, his also featured milk. While the addition of milk is usually optional in most scrambled egg recipes, the liquid does give the dish a creamy and custard-like texture. These soft and fluffy scrambled eggs were then layered between two slices of white bread, which Sinatra preferred to be toasted in a pan with olive oil rather than butter. In fact, Sinatra was very precise about the kind of olive oil he liked. Owing to his Italian roots, the singer always liked the bread to be toasted in Italian olive oil rather than the Spanish kind.