Here's Exactly How Frank Sinatra Loved His Breakfast Sandwiches
Frank Sinatra was an icon known for his mesmerizing voice, his big blue eyes, and his undying passion for food. The legendary singer was a frequent diner at Melvyn's in Palm Springs and the iconic P.J. Clarke's in New York, along with several other restaurants across the U.S. that Sinatra loved. His food preferences ran the entire gamut, from a simple yet hearty veal Milanese to a sweet and tangy lemon ricotta torte. But before embarking on this culinary expedition, Sinatra preferred to start his day with a simple staple of scrambled eggs — except he sandwiched them between two slices of toast.
Sinatra liked the scrambled eggs in his breakfast sandwich to be minimally seasoned, with nothing more than salt and pepper for flavor. However, his also featured milk. While the addition of milk is usually optional in most scrambled egg recipes, the liquid does give the dish a creamy and custard-like texture. These soft and fluffy scrambled eggs were then layered between two slices of white bread, which Sinatra preferred to be toasted in a pan with olive oil rather than butter. In fact, Sinatra was very precise about the kind of olive oil he liked. Owing to his Italian roots, the singer always liked the bread to be toasted in Italian olive oil rather than the Spanish kind.
What else did Frank Sinatra eat for breakfast?
Frank Sinatra had grown up eating Italian-American foods and greatly enjoyed them throughout his life — so much so that his first wife, Nancy Sinatra, taught the singer's valet, George Jacobs, precisely how to make some of his favorites. Nancy's careful instructions to Jacobs included how to toast the breakfast sandwich in Italian olive oil, of course, but also how he liked another breakfast item: bacon. While many like their bacon firm, crispy, and crackly, Frank liked the bacon in his breakfast to be soft.
Home-cooked breakfasts aside, Frank Sinatra was a regular at the Fontainebleau Hotel located in Miami Beach, which often hosted "Cocktails and Breakfast with Frankie" when the singer happened to be staying there. The event saw guests from all over town flock to the hotel to meet and greet the icon over a boozy breakfast, which included some of his favorites. The menu featured dishes such as Frankie's Delight (which was a small pizza), mushroom and sausage crepes, and quiche Lorraine.
Though his scrambled egg sandwiches didn't make it to the menu there, the breakfast did have scrambled eggs rolled into small fingers with finnan haddie (smoked haddock). These breakfasts also featured heartier dishes such as prime ribs, lobster, and another one of his favorites, Vesuvius Sinatra — a baked chicken dish with vegetables including potatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Here are 14 more foods and drinks that Frank Sinatra absolutely loved.