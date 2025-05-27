This Beloved Gas Station Chain Has Big Plans For Expansion This Summer, And We Can't Wait To Get On The Road

Buc-ee's is a beloved stop on road trips for thousands of Americans. You go in for a fresh chicken sandwich and a bag of classic Beaver Nuggets (arguably the one snack you can't miss at Buc-ee's) and walk out with matching Buc-ee's bathing suits and armfuls of house made fudge. Even if you just stop to use the bathrooms that were ranked the cleanest in America, you'll end up grabbing an extra-large fountain drink or chili cheese dog anyway. This summer, new cities will experience the magic of the giant beaver for themselves.

Bucc-ee's is moving forward with plans to open three new locations over the next few months, including branching out to two new states. The first location opening its doors is in Harrison County, Mississippi (aka the only Buc-ee's location in the Magnolia State) on June 9. It's primed to have 100 gas pumps and offer guests a 74,000-square-foot mega mart. Next to welcome guests will be the new (and only) location in Rockingham County, Virginia, opening on June 30 with 120 gas pumps and a similarly-sized mega mart. Lastly, the new location in Brunswick, Georgia, will open its doors on July 1, offering travelers a convenient rest stop for beef jerky and brisket sandwiches (which ranks as some of the most popular brisket in Texas) before continuing on I-95.