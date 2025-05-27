This Beloved Gas Station Chain Has Big Plans For Expansion This Summer, And We Can't Wait To Get On The Road
Buc-ee's is a beloved stop on road trips for thousands of Americans. You go in for a fresh chicken sandwich and a bag of classic Beaver Nuggets (arguably the one snack you can't miss at Buc-ee's) and walk out with matching Buc-ee's bathing suits and armfuls of house made fudge. Even if you just stop to use the bathrooms that were ranked the cleanest in America, you'll end up grabbing an extra-large fountain drink or chili cheese dog anyway. This summer, new cities will experience the magic of the giant beaver for themselves.
Bucc-ee's is moving forward with plans to open three new locations over the next few months, including branching out to two new states. The first location opening its doors is in Harrison County, Mississippi (aka the only Buc-ee's location in the Magnolia State) on June 9. It's primed to have 100 gas pumps and offer guests a 74,000-square-foot mega mart. Next to welcome guests will be the new (and only) location in Rockingham County, Virginia, opening on June 30 with 120 gas pumps and a similarly-sized mega mart. Lastly, the new location in Brunswick, Georgia, will open its doors on July 1, offering travelers a convenient rest stop for beef jerky and brisket sandwiches (which ranks as some of the most popular brisket in Texas) before continuing on I-95.
Buc-ee's just keeps growing
The first Buc-ee's location was opened in 1982 in Clute, Texas by Arch "Beaver" Aplin III (more on how an unassuming Texas gas station became the Buc-ee's sensation here). To date, the uber-popular gas station/convenience store operates over 50 locations across nine states including Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Because everything truly is bigger in Texas, Buc-ee's opened the world record-holding largest convenience store in Luling, Texas, last summer, sitting at 75,593 square feet. The beaver-themed brand holds another world record for the world's longest car wash in Katy, Texas.
Buc-ee's ideas for expansion don't stop here, as there are already plans in motion to open a slew of locations over the next year or so. Arizona is set to get its first Buc-ee's in June 2026, as well as another location in Monroe County, Georgia, early in the new year. Ohio is receiving a new location in April 2026, while there are talks of building two Buc-ee's in Harborview and Ocala, Florida, at some point during the year. Arkansas's location will open by September 2026 and North Carolina is slated to break ground on its very first Buc-ee's sometime in 2026 or 2027! Pretty soon it'll be Buc-ee's global domination, and we're not complaining.