There's nothing as refreshing as a Cobb salad, but if you're craving a new Hollywood twist on the classic recipe, the cast of the '90s sitcom "Friends" will be there for you. During the show's decade-long run, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow famously ate lunch together every day on set. Their go-to meal? A customized Cobb salad. "It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer doctored up with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans and I don't know what," Cox told the LA Times in 2010.

Aniston's two simple additions elevate both the flavor and texture of a traditional Cobb salad. Creamy garbanzo beans, also known as chickpeas, lend a subtle Mediterranean flair and offer a nourishing boost of fiber, plant protein, and essential nutrients. Meanwhile, crispy turkey bacon adds a smoky crunch that brings depth and texture to every bite. The result? A salad that's not only nutritious and full of flavor, but also easy to throw together. Aniston's inventiveness feels right at home with the salad's improvised origins – after all, the Cobb itself was famously thrown together from leftovers.