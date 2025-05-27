15 Best Spots For Ramen In Boston
Simply put, ramen is an art form, and while there is definitely a place in the world for those packages of instant ramen that have seen countless college students through a nearly infinite number of all-nighters, they don't hold a candle to the real thing. There are many different types of ramen, and while there are some tips and tricks to making some stellar homemade ramen, there's nothing that can compare to the dishes that the professionals put together. If you're looking for the perfect city for sampling a lot of different noodle dishes, take it from us when we say: Head to Boston.
You might expect to see Boston restaurants that are known for their clam chowder, and the city is so widely known for seafood that it's rumored JFK's ghost still haunts his favorite oyster house. But ramen? Absolutely: The city is known for it.
We wanted to take a look at the best of the best, and if you happen to be heading there, let's talk about where those in the know say you should go. In addition to some personal experience with some of these favorites, we took recommendations from local friends and family members, as well as listening to what Redditors say are their go-to places. Even if you don't hit all of these places, you'll definitely find some serious inspiration here for your next noodle night.
Hokkaido Ramen Santouka — Multiple locations
Hokkaido Ramen Santouka has multiple locations across Boston, including Allston, Harvard Square, and Back Bay. (There are also branches in Virginia and Washington state.) The philosophy here is that ramen doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, but there is still a lot of work that goes into the restaurant's staple tonkotsu broth. Order a bowl with this pork-based broth, and you're getting a meal that was 20 hours in the making and perfected over decades of dedication.
That broth forms the backbone of the menu here, but there are also vegetarian options as well as appetizers like fried octopus, gyoza, and karaage. It's easy to see why Hokkaido Ramen Santouka is the go-to place for many locals, so much so that it's one of the top-rated restaurants in Cambridge (according to Tripadvisor). Customers laud the chain pretty consistently for serving up flavorful bowls with perfectly-cooked noodles, and those bowls are actually important: They were specially selected for their weight and insulation, keeping the last bit of ramen just as hot as the first.
Isshindo Ramen — Allston
With so many possible combinations of broth, noodles, and toppings, ramen is almost limitless. There are some guidelines for choosing the best noodles for your homemade ramen. Chefs may also choose based on what they want the final product to be. At Isshindo Ramen in Allston, their chefs are serving up yellow noodles that remain firm and toothsome even to the end. Staples here are pork-based tonkotsu broth and scratch-made chashu pork, although there's much more on the menu than just those.
Customers report that this tiny restaurant is easy to miss, and that it absolutely shouldn't be overlooked. Grab a seat if you're lucky or opt for takeout, and if you love spicy miso, that particular ramen is lauded for being just spicy enough, with a flavor that isn't overwhelmed by heat. Spice-lovers also give a shout-out to the spicy tonkotsu gyokai ramen for the same reasons, and no matter what you choose, you can expect a broth with the texture of velvet.
(617) 987-0201
1 Brighton Ave, Allston, MA 02134
Pikaichi Ramen — Medford
One of the things we really appreciate about Pikaichi Ramen is the homemade Japanese pudding and brown sugar syrup, which might be the perfect way to finish off any meal. We're not the only fans of this particular place, with plenty of locals heading online to let others know that if you've skipped over Pikaichi in the past, that's something that needs to be rectified. The menu isn't huge, but there's a variety that guarantees there's something for everyone. That includes vegetarian options with a kelp-based broth, an extra-spicy Jigoku with hot chilis (pictured), and the peanut-and-pork Pika Miso.
It's the Pika Miso that gets a ton of love from customers, with some saying that when you opt to add an egg, it's the perfect hearty, flavorful, filling meal — all at a reasonable price. (At the time of this writing, bowls are around $12.) The Spicy Miso ramen is a fan favorite, too, with many customers noting that when they ordered, they could specify just how spicy they wanted it. It was happily adjusted to preference, and the final product was so good that it's a go-to for many.
(781) 777-2555
123 Boston Ave, Medford, MA 02155
Zuru Zuru — Malden
Zuru Zuru prides itself on continuing the tradition of slow-simmering pork bones into tonkatsu broth, a process which takes an impressive 18 hours. Spice levels range from "No Spicy" all the way up to the aptly-named "Hell Spicy," and many of the dishes are customizable even further with vegan and gluten-free options. Toppings include a variety of mushrooms, nori, fried chicken, pork belly, and vegetables.
It's the adjustable spice levels here that keep customers coming back, with reviews saying that not only does the voice of spice levels make for a ramen that's not overwhelming, but that it's not just about the heat here. There's flavor in that spice here, and other customers note that other things on the menu — like the curry rice — are also outstanding. Add in an anime, vintage pop culture kind of atmosphere, and it's the perfect place for a casual dish.
(781) 605-3773
74 Pleasant St, Malden, MA 02148
Sapporo Ramen — Cambridge
In late 2024, it was announced that Sapporo Ramen was going to be shuttering two locations. That's the kind of headline that's met with angry outbursts, but there was good news, too: The restaurant was simply moving to the CanalSide Food Hall. We could almost hear the collective sigh of relief, because Sapporo has spent more than 30 years as one of Boston's favorite ramen restaurants.
Reports on the restaurant's new locations came in quickly, with customers thrilled to find that their favorite ramen was still being served up here. Broth is still smooth and delicious, vegetables are fresh and crisp, and the spice is just right. Part of the love comes from the variety of ramen — including hot and sour ramen, a spicy sesame, and a house ramen — but there's also rice bowls and sushi on the menu here, too. Is ramen better with a shrimp tempura roll, a salmon miso roll, or an eel avocado roll on the side? Yes, yes, it is.
(617) 939-7634
100 CambridgeSide Place, Cambridge, MA 02141
Red White — Boston
Red White has one Boston location and two in California, and this place is proving that a vegan ramen restaurant can be every bit as creative, versatile, and downright delicious as a non-vegan version. You definitely don't have to be vegan to find something you love on the menu, with ramen dishes like a soy-based Japanese curry, a sweet chili with vegan meat and tofu, and a truffle salt ramen.
Head to sites like Yelp to see what customers are saying, and it's the Dragon's Breath ramen that has made countless fans among those who like it hot. There's more than just heat here, though, with a flavorful broth, crisp veg, and a perfect mix of textures. If you don't like spice, that's all right: Customers are just as happy with the other vegan ramen dishes, citing thick, chewy noodles that are the key to a truly great dish.
(857) 277-0609
294 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02115
Ebisuya Japanese Noodle House — Malden
The Ebisuya Japanese Noodle House is up in Malden, but yes, it does deliver. The menu is relatively small, but sometimes, a small menu with dishes that get all the attention is a winning combination. With sides like fried oysters, shrimp shumai, octopus, and gyoza adding just that little bit extra to ramen dishes that customers report as being downright delicious, there's no reason to go overboard on offerings.
We also like this place for the cold noodle dish. Boston summers can get pretty steamy, after all, and you might go months just not wanting an equally steamy bowl of soup. Ebisuya offers this cold alternative with chashu, mushrooms, scallions, seaweed, and an egg, and it's a pretty ideal alternative on days when it's just too hot out — but you've still got a craving for ramen. Customers appreciate the authenticity they found here, and while this is one of the pricier places on our list, there are a ton of people who love it.
(781) 605-2810
64 Summer St, Malden, MA 02148
Yume Wo Katare — Cambridge
Yume Wo Katare can seem a little intimidating at first glance. The bare-bones website assures visitors that it's not a ramen shop, lists a series of rather strange opening hours, and... that's pretty much it. Those who go there, though, report delicious ramen served by incredibly welcoming staff — and there are plenty of reviews that stress that if there's a line, don't worry. The wait is worth it, and this 18-seat restaurant is described as an experience, not just a meal.
There's no tech allowed and no chat, and visitors are encouraged to treat their meal as a meditative experience. You're also encouraged to share your dreams at the end, and customers say there is something absolutely wonderful about sitting down and sharing the experience with others. As for the ramen, it's piled high with pork and noodles, but be sure to check social media for any changes to opening hours.
(617) 714-4008
1923 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140
Tsurumen — Somerville
Tsurumen's menu is relatively small and straightforward, but here's where we have to say that one of the biggest mistakes that people make when ordering ramen at a restaurant is not asking about substitutions. If your perfect ramen isn't on the menu here, it's safe to say that it's worth taking the time to make it perfect. Chefs here are making several types of noodles and different types of broth from scratch on a daily basis, and Tsurumen prides itself on using the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients possible.
It's a winning combination, and it makes sense that the menu often changes based on what's available. Dishes like the spicy paitan ramen get high marks for tender, flavorful pork, a perfectly-cooked egg, and a rich broth, while the spicy miso ramen has just the right amount of kick. This is the place that has customers sharing that one meal here made it their go-to, and some report that in the summer, you should go for the ramen but stay for the shaved ice.
(617) 764-0588
420 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA 02144
Ganko Ittetsu Ramen — Brookline
It's safe to say that Ganko Ittetsu Ramen isn't your ordinary ramen restaurant. Here, you'll be served Sapporo ramen, which is a traditional form of ramen that originated in the city of the same name. Ingredients are cooked in a wok, the noodles used are extra-thick and sourced from Japan, and the soy sauce is imported, too. Soup stock and broth are made in-house, and the menu allows customers to choose between traditional dishes, modern interpretations, and then choose a spice level.
It's safe to say that dedication makes a difference, because customers consistently praise Ganko Ittetsu Ramen. Tan Tan is a popular choice, along with the spicy miso. Those noodles get mentioned a lot as changing what people think ramen can be, standing up to the broth, and remaining perfectly cooked from start to finish. Even if the wait seems like it might be too long, stay: Service is fast, and it's worth it to try the ramen that so many call their favorite.
(617) 730-8100
318 Harvard St, Unit 3, Brookline, MA 02446
Tora Ramen — Boston
Tora Ramen is the sister to Tora Japanese Restaurant, and it's safe to say that it's made a ton of people very, very happy. Start with an appetizer like the crab sticks, fried squid, or gyoza, then it's on to the ramen. Dishes are made with white or yellow noodles, sous vide chashu is a fan favorite, and you can add extras — including nori, a soft-boiled egg, pork belly, and a house-made, top-secret chili sauce — for only a dollar or a few extra dollars to create your perfect dish.
Customers say that even though this is a small place (and many note that it's cash-only, with an ATM on the premises), turnover is quick, everything's incredibly efficient, and those looking for vegetarian options are particularly pleased. Beer and sake are also on the menu, there's mochi ice cream for dessert, and one of the other things that gets a pretty constant mention is something that we consider key to a stellar ramen: A perfectly-cooked egg.
(857) 233-4680
99 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA 02111
Little Big Diner — Newton
One of the things that we love about Little Big Diner is that there's more on the menu than just ramen, and those things include a wagyu beef hot dog that should definitely be ordered alongside literally anything else you choose. Ramen dishes come piled high with things like chili ground pork, kimchi, mushrooms, and eggs, and you can opt to add ingredients — like the wicked hot bomb that's a must for spice-lovers — to customize any bowl. Add beer, sake, wine, or a cocktail, and it's easy to see why this place is a local favorite.
The miso ramen gets a lot of love, and so does the Chef's Ultra. That comes just as loaded as the name suggests, and customers say that it's the crispy chicken that sets this one on a step above. Plenty of people stress that you absolutely should take full advantage of the options to customize your dish with add-ons, as it takes a staple dish to one that's perfectly personalized for you.
(857) 404-0068
1247 Centre St, Newton, MA 02459
Bosso Ramen Tavern — Cambridge
Boston has a number of ramen restaurants that have been around for decades, and Cambridge's Bosso Ramen Tavern is a relatively new addition to the city's food scene. They opened with a splash, though, and when they started serving customers in 2022, they took the title of "Best Ramen" from Boston magazine. At the time, one of the things that was making this place stand out from the pack was a broth made with both chicken and pork, but talking about a menu here is tough, as it changes fairly regularly.
That's because the chefs here are using whatever's in season locally, and that means browsing the offerings is always a bit of an adventure. There's a lot to be said for having a favorite dish you can always order, but Bosso Ramen Tavern makes it easy to order something different every time. Add in a friendly, casual vibe, and it's a total win.
(508) 656-4687
24 Holyoke St, Cambridge, MA 02138
Waku Waku Ramen — Multiple locations
There are multiple locations of Waku Waku Ramen, and this restaurant — opened in 2022 — has lofty plans to spread across the country. Should it? If reviews are any way to judge, this chain absolutely should go national, especially because dishes are not only amazing, but vary by location. Pictured is the Lobster Truffle Ramen, and there's a footnote that if you'd like to try this one, you'll have to head to Harvard Square.
The menu is full of classics like miso ramen, but there's a lot of fun, modern creativity here, too. (We're looking at you, cheesy chashu tater tots.) As with any chain, reviews vary, with many saying that this is an excellent place for creative ramen with a feel that's more modern than traditional. If you're the type who judges a place by the signature dish, the aptly-named Signature Ramen here gets high marks for being light, flavorful, generously portioned, and exactly what you need on a chilly day.
Soup Shack — Multiple locations
Soup Shack has three locations: Jamaica Plain, Brookline, and Cambridge. The menus are a little different — Brookline, for example, has a black tonkotsu that isn't on the other menus — and one of the nice things about this little group of restaurants is that there's also rice bowls, Thai noodles, and pho on offer as well, covering all your noodle cravings.
If those cravings involve thick, chewy noodles, silky broth, and a generous helping of meat and vegetables, customers say that the ramen here is definitely the way to go. The Tan Tan Men gets a lot of compliments and is frequently named as a favorite, and those who are looking for something spicy give the spicy miso ramen kudos for being spicy but not in a way that overpowers the dish. That Black Tonkotsu is another that gets frequent mentions, alongside the word "umami."
Methodology
There are a lot of great ramen restaurants in Boston, and in order to compile a list of the best of the best, we did a few things. After starting with some personal recommendations, we also asked some local friends and family members (along with a few of their neighbors) for their input. Then, we wanted to know what other customers were saying about their experiences, so we headed to social media and Reddit to get a wider range of responses. We also took into account things like longevity, awards, and a commitment to traditional methods and local sourcing.