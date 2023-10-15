For The Best Homemade Ramen, Allow The Noodles To Rest Before Cutting

Just as important as the noodles, having a rich and savory broth is another key to good ramen at home. If you really want the best ramen, give yourself some time. Forgo the store-bought instant ramen packages — some of them aren't bad for a quick weeknight meal, but they're not going to get you to the kind of quality ramen you might find in Tokyo. Instead, make your own broth from scratch and ensure it has plenty of time to develop a rich flavor and texture.

The exact ingredients you'll use will depend on what type of ramen you're making, but some essential ingredients include aromatics like onion or shallot, garlic, and ginger. But most importantly, in order to achieve the depth of flavor and silky texture you love about restaurant ramen, you'll want to use whole animal bones in your broth. Going for a pork Chashu rendition? Make a homemade broth with pork bones (pigs' feet can be found at most grocery stores or butcher shops and are an affordable option). The marrow and collagen from the bones will help to develop the richness. The longer you can let this simmer, the better it will be.

Then, add your noodles to the broth and all the delightful toppings and eat up. Remember not to let the noodles sit in the hot broth for too long to prevent them from getting soggy.