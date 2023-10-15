For The Best Homemade Ramen, Allow The Noodles To Rest Before Cutting
Ramen is arguably one of the most savory and crave-able Japanese noodle dishes we can think of. The rich, umami-packed broth and hearty noodles are a large part of what makes it so drool-worthy. And these noodles aren't just any noodle; there's something special about the flavor and especially the texture in a bite of good ramen noodles. It's something that may seem hard to achieve in your own kitchen, but with the right knowledge and techniques, it's possible.
Ramen noodles are traditionally made with wheat flour. This means that they contain gluten and that gluten is what gives them their structure and tasty bite. Like most glutenous foods — bread and pasta, of course — you need to build the right amount of structure with the gluten. In order to get the perfect noodle bite with your ramen, allow your noodles to rest for several minutes before cutting them and adding them to your broth. This will give that gluten structure a chance to develop.
Give your perfect ramen noodles a dip in delicious broth
Just as important as the noodles, having a rich and savory broth is another key to good ramen at home. If you really want the best ramen, give yourself some time. Forgo the store-bought instant ramen packages — some of them aren't bad for a quick weeknight meal, but they're not going to get you to the kind of quality ramen you might find in Tokyo. Instead, make your own broth from scratch and ensure it has plenty of time to develop a rich flavor and texture.
The exact ingredients you'll use will depend on what type of ramen you're making, but some essential ingredients include aromatics like onion or shallot, garlic, and ginger. But most importantly, in order to achieve the depth of flavor and silky texture you love about restaurant ramen, you'll want to use whole animal bones in your broth. Going for a pork Chashu rendition? Make a homemade broth with pork bones (pigs' feet can be found at most grocery stores or butcher shops and are an affordable option). The marrow and collagen from the bones will help to develop the richness. The longer you can let this simmer, the better it will be.
Then, add your noodles to the broth and all the delightful toppings and eat up. Remember not to let the noodles sit in the hot broth for too long to prevent them from getting soggy.