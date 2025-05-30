What American Aldi Stores Have That German Ones Don't
Supermarket chain Aldi has a strong following for its low prices, convenience, and, of course, the products themselves. For example, shoppers love Aldi Finds, limited-release seasonal items ranging from cheese in fun shapes to gardening equipment. If a seasoned Aldi customer was advising a newbie, they'd undoubtedly say one of the must-buy items for your first Aldi trip is any of their prepared foods. The grocery store boasts an excellent selection of entrees, sides, and snacks for when you're on the go, from black bean salad and chicken egg rolls to manicotti and antipasti.
Aldi is a German-born chain, so one might assume that country's locations have everything our American stores have and more. It was surprising, therefore, to learn that German Aldi's actually have barely any prepared foods. It's one of the biggest differences between German and American Aldi locations. At a German Aldi's, you might spot a few salads and sushi items; the prepared food selection is tiny and doesn't represent nearly as many different cuisines as American Aldi's. Mexican food is mostly absent from German Aldi's, so don't expect to see ready-to-go burritos. This all may have to do with German Aldi's staying truest to the company's mission of a no-frills inventory in order to keep prices low and shopping fast. According to Redditors, while American Aldi's might feel limited compared to other American supermarkets, they're still bigger with more products than German stores.
Other key differences between German and American Aldi stores
So, what makes up the significantly smaller selection of prepared foods at German Aldi locations? Salads, lots of salads. Mayo-creamy deli salads, to be exact. Think multiple spins on potato salad alone, in addition to salads starring proteins from chicken to tuna, shrimp, and herring; plus egg salads and bean salads. It's really the entrees and other sides, including non-mayonnaise salads, that are missing from German Aldi's. The differences you'd find at German stores aren't all negative, though. True to their European surroundings, there are lots of fixings for aperitivo hour — both the snacks and the spritzes. If you love Aldi's German Week, you'll of course be in heaven at any of Deutschland's 6,370 locations: Every week is German week there, and the inventory is dense with regional specialties.
Other distinctions represent the general differences between U.S. Aldi's and international Aldi's, like the fact that you can also get gas at some locations, or a mobile phone service plan, and food items come with nutrition grades. If you find yourself in Germany, it's worth popping in to see how one of your favorite stores stacks up in its homeland. Stock up on regional items, and if you do get hungry for something you can eat right away, check out the unique fresh-bread dispenser. You can assemble your own — authentically German — lunch with bread, cheese, and meat.
